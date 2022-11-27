https://sputniknews.com/20221127/death-toll-from-school-shootings-in-brazil-rises-to-four-1104740750.html

Death Toll From School Shootings in Brazil Rises to Four

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The death toll from the shootings that were carried out by a single teenage attacker at two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

In addition to the four dead, there are 12 injured, Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Saturday.According to local media reports, on Friday morning, a 16-year-old rushed into a staff room in a state school in Aracruz and opened fire at the teachers there, then jumped into a car and headed to a private school on the same avenue, where he killed a student. The shooter was reportedly a student at one of the schools.Espirito Santo Governor Renato Casagrande said on Friday that the attacker had been arrested.

