'Creepy Joe' Strikes Again as Biden's Selfies With Kids Likened to Horror Flick
© AP Photo / Susan WalshPresident Joe Biden walks as he visits shops in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
From the “creepy” stage whisper used by Joe Biden on occasion, to seemingly shaking hands with thin air and appearing to be, on occasion, “lost,” America’s oldest serving president, now 80, is no stranger to blunders and offering up cringeworthy moments.
Joe Biden has been roasted by social media users after he paused his shopping in downtown Nantucket on “Small Business Saturday” for some “creepy” selfies with kids.
The US President was doing a spot of Thanksgiving shopping on the Massachusetts resort island together with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and his daughter Ashley.
As he heard excited cries of “There’s Joe! Oh my God, hi!” Biden spotted some youngsters sitting in the Lemon Press Juice Shop. He wasted no time in ambling over, squatting down and pressing his face up against he window.
Some kids inside the Lemon Press restaurant on Main Street started yelling to President Biden as he walked past them… @POTUS #nantucket pic.twitter.com/75iQwz8Bt1— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 26, 2022
A social media post from a local media outlet showed the smiling faces of the youngsters with Joe Biden’s face lurking in the background.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot showing Joe Biden in selfie with kids outside Lemon Press restaurant, Nantucket.
However not everyone on social media found this close encounter endearing or cute. Some netizens found it “creepy.”
“This is not normal. Stop trying to normalize this. If it was any other old man, you would all be freaking out, too,” fumed one Instagram* user.
Another comment recalled that, "They used to call that a peeping Tom in my day!”
On Twitter, users similarly voiced their apprehensions.
This is hardly the first time that Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, has been referred to as "creepy". Known for everything from verbal blunders to bizarre behavior, the octogenarian POTUS has left many wondering just how mentally and physically equipped he is to carry out his duties.
The Democrat has often been accused of displaying improper behaviour around women and children, with several women accusing the official of kissing and touching them without their consent over the years.
*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.