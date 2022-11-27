https://sputniknews.com/20221127/creepy-joe-strikes-again-as-bidens-selfies-with-kids-likened-to-horror-flick-1104748829.html

'Creepy Joe' Strikes Again as Biden's Selfies With Kids Likened to Horror Flick

Joe Biden has been roasted by social media users after he paused his shopping in downtown Nantucket on “Small Business Saturday” for some “creepy” selfies with kids.The US President was doing a spot of Thanksgiving shopping on the Massachusetts resort island together with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and his daughter Ashley. As he heard excited cries of “There’s Joe! Oh my God, hi!” Biden spotted some youngsters sitting in the Lemon Press Juice Shop. He wasted no time in ambling over, squatting down and pressing his face up against he window.A social media post from a local media outlet showed the smiling faces of the youngsters with Joe Biden’s face lurking in the background.However not everyone on social media found this close encounter endearing or cute. Some netizens found it “creepy.”Another comment recalled that, "They used to call that a peeping Tom in my day!” On Twitter, users similarly voiced their apprehensions.This is hardly the first time that Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, has been referred to as "creepy". Known for everything from verbal blunders to bizarre behavior, the octogenarian POTUS has left many wondering just how mentally and physically equipped he is to carry out his duties.The Democrat has often been accused of displaying improper behaviour around women and children, with several women accusing the official of kissing and touching them without their consent over the years.*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

