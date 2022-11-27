https://sputniknews.com/20221127/canada-unveils-indo-pacific-strategy-to-counter-china-1104765871.html

Canada Unveils Indo-Pacific Strategy to Counter China

Canada Unveils Indo-Pacific Strategy to Counter China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada presented its Indo-Pacific strategy designed to cement the country's leading role in the region through increased military spending... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, as we launch Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, you will see the full picture of how Canada intends not just to engage, but to lead, in the midst of a generational global shift," Joly tweeted.According to Bloomberg, Ottawa will aim for greater military spending and bolstering trade relations with the Indo-Pacific nations, while countering China and its rising influence.The strategy also outlined additional expenses of $1.7 billion to increase military presence, enhance intelligence capacity and cyber security.Meanwhile, the document painted China as "a disruptive global power," which Canada will challenge, including by trimming investment. Reuters said that Ottawa also planned to tighten foreign investment rules and protect intellectual property to prevent China's state enterprises from pouring funds into Canada's critical spheres.The document also noted that Canada should maintain ties with China despite the outlined points.China is Canada's most important trade partner after the US, accounting for nearly 15% of total imports, according to the World Bank.

