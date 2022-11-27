https://sputniknews.com/20221127/black-friday-online-sales-in-us-hit-record-high-of-91-bln-adobe-analytics-1104751639.html

Black Friday Online Sales in US Hit Record High of $9.1 Bln: Adobe Analytics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans spent 2.3% more year-on-year during this season's Black Friday online sales, setting a new record of $9.12 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

Sales grew by 221% for electronic goods, by 285% for toys and by 218% for sports equipment compared to the average day in October, according to the company's data.In total, 48% of Black Friday online sales were carried out using smartphones. Moreover, applications providing for a deferral of payments were used 78% more frequently than a week earlier, Adobe said.At the same time, despite record sales, more clear signs of budget-conscious consumer behavior have been observed, Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, said in a statement.The previous record of $9.03 billion was recorded in 2020.On Black Friday, which follows Thanksgiving, US retailers hold big sales, offering great discounts to customers. Analysts expect an even a bigger increase in sales on Cyber ​​Monday, November 28. According to Adobe forecasts, the volume of online sales might reach $11.2 billion, up 5.1% year-on-year.

