Black Friday Online Sales in US Hit Record High of $9.1 Bln: Adobe Analytics
Black Friday Online Sales in US Hit Record High of $9.1 Bln: Adobe Analytics
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans spent 2.3% more year-on-year during this season's Black Friday online sales, setting a new record of $9.12 billion, according... 27.11.2022
