https://sputniknews.com/20221127/biden-fears-sending-us-inspectors-deeper-into-ukraine-may-start-wider-conflict---reports-1104765035.html

Biden Fears Sending US Inspectors Deeper Into Ukraine May Start Wider Conflict

Biden Fears Sending US Inspectors Deeper Into Ukraine May Start Wider Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has resisted bipartisan calls to get a clearer view of how American arms are being handled by moving inspectors... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-27T19:57+0000

2022-11-27T19:57+0000

2022-11-27T20:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

joe biden

weapons

inspections

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104093069_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2add76621fae2892322200180977adac.jpg

Rep. Mike Waltz, one of US lawmakers pushing for increased oversight of weapons handed over to Ukraine, said in an interview with the Washington Post that Ukraine's transparency record was too poor to let American weapons out of sight.US officials told The Daily on the condition of anonymity that American experts were currently conducting weapons inspections unarmed, a condition which precludes them from going deeper into Ukraine.Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said the US was conducting inspections where security conditions permitted and solely at locations away from the frontline.Checkups are reportedly conducted when weapons are being transferred to Ukrainians, the only exception being sensitive technology. Missile systems like Avengers, Stingers and Javelins warrant "enhanced" monitoring of the recipient nation.Earlier US reports suggested that Americans had performed just two in-person inspections in Ukraine since February, accounting for about 10% of the 22,000 US-supplied weapons, including Stingers and Javelins.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, weapons, inspections, ukraine