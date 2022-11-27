International
Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel Near Presidential Palace in Somalia - Reports
Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel Near Presidential Palace in Somalia - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants of the al-Shabaab* terrorist group attacked a hotel near the presidential palace in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, local media... 27.11.2022
According to the Somali Guardian news outlet, the militants laid siege to the Villa Rose hotel located near the palace. Somali Security Minister Mohamed Ahmed Doodishe was reportedly injured in the attack.The terrorist group said that their fighters attacked the presidential palace and were fighting inside it, Somali Guardian said.Dudishe added that authorities rescued officials and civilians from the hotel. The Villa Rose is reportedly a popular establishment for lawmakers.This is the second attack on hotel in Mogadishu in recent months. In August, militants stormed the Hayat Hotel. Ten people were killed in that attack.*al-Shabaab is affiliated with al-Qaeda, both are banned in Russia
Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel Near Presidential Palace in Somalia - Reports

20:53 GMT 27.11.2022
