https://sputniknews.com/20221126/you-snooze-you-lose-us-furniture-firm-culls-staff-overnight-1104730224.html

You Snooze, You Lose: US Furniture Firm Culls Staff Overnight

You Snooze, You Lose: US Furniture Firm Culls Staff Overnight

US furniture company lays off all of its staff overnight.

2022-11-26T14:09+0000

2022-11-26T14:09+0000

2022-11-26T14:09+0000

americas

us

furniture

furniture

layoffs

layoff

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105692/94/1056929444_0:188:1920:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_7179f95dd9669012b9f24ccd46b35c35.jpg

A large privately-held US furniture company carried out a gigantic staff cull while its workforce was sleeping, literally informing them of the layoffs the following morning, on November 21.All 2,700 employees of United Furniture Industries (UFI), based in Okolona, Mississippi and which produces sofas and recliners for Simmons Upholstery, awoke two days before Thanksgiving to the following emailed texts:The company, which has been around for decades, added in its emails, cited by US media outlets, that the layoff was permanent, warning employees that all benefits were being terminated "immediately without provision of COBRA.” COBRA, standing for "Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act," is a 1985 federal law giving people the opportunity to continue their health insurance coverage for a limited amount of time in the event of a job loss or other qualifying event.The immediate layoff did not apply to drivers that were out on delivery, and were told in the memo that they would be paid for the balance of the week.The “difficult and unexpected situation” that was cited in the layoff message is believed to refer to the soaring gas prices and inflation that have roiled many businesses.One of the blindsided staff members - Toria Neal, a resident of Lee County, Mississippi - has filed a class-action lawsuit. According to the former employee, the firm violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by not offering at least 60 days’ written notice of the layoff.The manufacturing company had already shut down several of its facilities in Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina back in July. That move left over 270 workers without jobs. A similar move followed later in the month, affecting 220 jobs at the company’s plant in Amory, Mississippi.

https://sputniknews.com/20221126/black-friday-a-bust-as-record-inflation-leaves-americans-buying-less-1104711374.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us furniture company lays off staff overnight, united furniture industries lays off 2700 employees, two days before thanksgiving, no written notice