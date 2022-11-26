https://sputniknews.com/20221126/world-cup-fans-gather-at-mar-de-plata-fan-zone-to-watch-argentina-vs-mexico-match-1104714996.html

World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match

World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world to host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is taking place from 20 November to 18 December. 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-26T18:05+0000

2022-11-26T18:05+0000

2022-11-26T18:05+0000

2022 fifa world cup

qatar

fifa world cup 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104736291_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_bae7016d8a55828f34ae6fb8edc499b6.jpg

Sputnik is live as fans gather at the Mar de Plata fan zone to watch Argentina's second match at the 2022 World Cup against Mexico.Earlier, the Argentinians suffered a defeat against Saudi Arabia (0-1).The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match 2022-11-26T18:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world cup fans, mar de plata, fan zone, argentina, mexico