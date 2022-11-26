https://sputniknews.com/20221126/world-cup-fans-gather-at-mar-de-plata-fan-zone-to-watch-argentina-vs-mexico-match-1104714996.html
World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
Qatar is the first country in the Arab world to host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is taking place from 20 November to 18 December.
Sputnik is live as fans gather at the Mar de Plata fan zone to watch Argentina's second match at the 2022 World Cup against Mexico.Earlier, the Argentinians suffered a defeat against Saudi Arabia (0-1).The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.
Qatar is the first country in the Arab world to host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is taking place from 20 November to 18 December.
Sputnik is live as fans gather at the Mar de Plata fan zone to watch Argentina's second match at the 2022 World Cup against Mexico.
Earlier, the Argentinians suffered a defeat against Saudi Arabia (0-1).
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.
