LIVE: World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
Qatar is the first country in the Arab world to host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is taking place from 20 November to 18 December. 26.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022 fifa world cup
qatar
fifa world cup 2022
Sputnik is live as fans gather at the Mar de Plata fan zone to watch Argentina's second match at the 2022 World Cup against Mexico.Earlier, the Argentinians suffered a defeat against Saudi Arabia (0-1).The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match

18:05 GMT 26.11.2022
Qatar is the first country in the Arab world to host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is taking place from 20 November to 18 December.
Sputnik is live as fans gather at the Mar de Plata fan zone to watch Argentina's second match at the 2022 World Cup against Mexico.
Earlier, the Argentinians suffered a defeat against Saudi Arabia (0-1).
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
