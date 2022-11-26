https://sputniknews.com/20221126/us-willing-to-grant-targeted-sanctions-relief-to-venezuela-to-spur-intra-talks---official-1104738492.html

US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to Venezuela to Spur Intra Talks - Official

The United States has not acknowledged the legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's administration. The United States considers Juan Guaidó as the legitimate President of Venezuela despite Maduro controlling nearly every lever of power in the country.The Maduro administration and allies of the opposition party have been considering talks over the last few months to set up new elections. Talks between the two sides are set to begin this Saturday.If talks are successful, The United States may loosen sanctions on Venezuela, paving way for more oil exports from the country.

