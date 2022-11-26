https://sputniknews.com/20221126/trumps-campaign-does-damage-control-after-he-dines-with-a-white-supremacist-and-kanye-west-1104711195.html

Trump's Campaign Does Damage Control After He Dines With a White Supremacist and Kanye West

Trump’s Campaign Does Damage Control After He Dines With a White Supremacist and Kanye West

26.11.2022

The campaign team working for Donald Trump is doing damage control this week after the former president had hosted an accidental dinner with denounced rapper Kanye West, white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and two others including Karen Giorno, who was the director of Trump’s 2016 campaign in Florida.Trump failed to acknowledge that he did, in fact, know Giorno whom three sources told an American news outlet Trump would have recognized in person.Fuentes, 24, who is helping to advise West in his second presidential campaign---yes, he’s also running---is an outspoken antisemite, Holocaust denier, and unabashed racist who uses hate speech in his podcast, and has publicly demanded that Jews leave the country and Black neighborhoods be placed under martial law, an American news outlet reported.Trump is undoubtedly attempting to distance himself from the company he shared dinner with as the former president, who is running for his second term in office, is already a deeply controversial figure. He recently had his Twitter account reinstated by owner Elon Musk who bought the social media service for $44 billion last month, after Trump had his Twitter account suspended following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol in 2021. His account posed a risk of inciting violence, the company said at the time.According to a source, which was corroborated by West himself, the dinner grew heated after West asked Trump if he would be his running mate."I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off guard. It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence,” West revealed in a nearly two-minute clip on his Twitter account (which was also recently reinstated after being shut down for antisemitic comments).Trump and West are both deeply controversial Republican presidential candidates. Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice, he has been subpoenaed to give a testimony under oath for his involvement in the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill in 2021, and his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided this year by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after he wrongfully took and concealed classified documents as some sort of ‘ego play’.West, who is a rapper, fashion designer, and mogul, has been sparking controversies for years, but more recently showcased a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt which he designed for Paris Fashion Week this year, and after backlash doubled down on the statement. Following that scandal and after a series of bombshell interviews the rapper wrote a Tweet attacking the Jewish community. His comments then cost him his billionaire status after major fashion brands like Adidas, Gap Inc., Balenciaga, Vogue, and others decided to drop him.

