Trudeau 'Confident' Use of Emergency Powers to End Freedom Convoy Protests Was 'Right Choice'

Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister, told the Public Order Emergency Commission that he was confident that he was right to invoke the Emergencies Act to end trucker protests in February 2022.

Justin Trudeau has vehemently pushed back against those questioning his government's move to wield special emergency powers – the never previously invoked Emergencies Act – to put a lid on the “Freedom Convoy” blockades in February 2022. Canada's prime minister informed the Public Order Emergency Commission that he was "serene and confident" that he was right to crack down on the trucker protests launched in response to COVID-19 restrictions. Reflecting on his invoking of the 1988 Emergencies Act on February 14, Trudeau wallowed in a bout of "what ifs" during his testimony on Friday. According to Trudeau, his responsibility as PM meant he had to be prepared to make "tough calls and keep people safe."He cited the advice input received by him from his Cabinet, senior officials, and leaders of the opposition ahead of the decision to opt for an unprecedented course that would "keep Canadians safe."Trudeau conceded that he had ultimately made up his mind by 3:40 p.m. on the aforementioned date after getting an "invocation memo" from the Clerk of the Privy Council. The memo, Trudeau claimed, informed him that the “threshold” for acknowledging reasonable grounds for “threats to security of Canada” had been met.The invoked measures, which were in place until February 23, were necessary, said the PM, as “there was the use of children as human shields, deliberately. Which was a real concern both at the Ambassador Bridge and the fact that there were kids on Wellington Street, that people didn't know what was in the trucks, whether it was kids, whether it was weapons, whether it was both."Regarding reports that Canada had been under international pressure over the fallout from the protests and their impact on Canada-US trade, PM Trudeau, when asked if he believed President Joe Biden was overly concerned about the protests, said "no.""I think he was very concerned, but I don't think anyone was more concerned than me," Trudeau testified.The PM’s testimony wrapped up the public hearing stage of the commission's probe, which spent 31 days questioning scores of witnesses from among Ottawa residents, local officials, police, protesters, and federal ministers holding senior government positions. In the following week, the commission is set to hear opinions from academics and experts, with Commissioner Paul Rouleau eventually expected to draft a final report, slated to be tabled in Canada’s Parliament in February.

