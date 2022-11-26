https://sputniknews.com/20221126/rats-can-vibe-to-music-new-study-reveals-1104736437.html

Rats Can Vibe to Music, New Study Reveals

Rats Can Vibe to Music, New Study Reveals

Did you think only humans can bop their heads to the rhythm and feel those beats? Not so fast. 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-26T17:47+0000

2022-11-26T17:47+0000

2022-11-26T17:47+0000

viral

rats

music

science

animals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104736557_0:69:1320:812_1920x0_80_0_0_830827916465b6c5eb32970277a4ced3.jpg

It turns out that rats are capable of feeling the music and responding to the beats, with a new study published in Science Advances revealing that the rodents are able to vibe to Lady Gaga, Queen, and even appreciate some Mozart.Aside from humans, parrots are well-known to be able to groove to music, but rats are new to join the party. In order to study the rodents' music preferences, Takahashi and his colleagues put on Mozart's "Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major" (K. 448). While the music was playing, the team observed how rats responded to it - both visually and with wireless accelerometers that were surgically attached to the rats' bodies.Among other songs the laboratory rats got to check out were Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" and Michael Jackson's “Beat It." Now that's an exquisite playlist!However, the fact that rats bop their heads to the rhythm does not actually mean they are enjoying the music. For humans, bopping one's head usually means appreciating a song, but rats don't necessarily react that way because they like what they hear."Music stimulus is very appealing to the brain,” Takahashi says. “But it is not evidence [that] they enjoy or they perceive music.”Still, the scientists want to go on with the study, with Takahashi saying that he plans "to maybe reveal how other properties, like melody and harmony, also relate to the dynamics of the brain.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

can rats hear music, do rats like music, do animals like music, how animals perceive music, what music do animals like, what music do rats like, rat bopping its head to mozart, rat bopping head to lady gaga, rats listenting to lady gaga, rats listening to queen, rats listening to mozart,