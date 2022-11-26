International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221126/musk-says-would-support-desantis-in-2024-election-1104711689.html
Musk Says Would Support DeSantis in 2024 Election
Musk Says Would Support DeSantis in 2024 Election
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, says he would support Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis if the latter... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-26T04:20+0000
2022-11-26T04:20+0000
americas
us
ron desantis
elon musk
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33e94968d7eceb17b54a078085d8a67b.jpg
"Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?" a Twitter user asked on Friday, with Musk replying "Yes."In May, Musk tweeted that he had voted Democrat in the past, but "they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."Former US President Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last week, after the Republican Party failed to gain control of the Senate and an anticipated broad wave of support for the GOP never materialized in the House midterms. The Republicans seized control of the lower chamber, several networks projected, although by a smaller margin than expected.A number of Trump-endorsed candidates saw mixed outcomes in the midterms, which the former president himself described as "disappointing."Experts told Sputnik that Trump would face stiff competition for the nomination from a new generation of rising Republican leaders including DeSantis, who won a landslide victory over his old opponent Charles Crist and was reelected to the position of governor of Florida by a wide margin on November 8.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4849bf8f7f9ffe97218f21935a137c28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
musk, desantis, election
musk, desantis, election

Musk Says Would Support DeSantis in 2024 Election

04:20 GMT 26.11.2022
© AP Photo / Phelan M. EbenhackFILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2022
© AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, says he would support Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis if the latter decides to run for president in the 2024 US election.
"Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?" a Twitter user asked on Friday, with Musk replying "Yes."
In May, Musk tweeted that he had voted Democrat in the past, but "they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."
Former US President Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last week, after the Republican Party failed to gain control of the Senate and an anticipated broad wave of support for the GOP never materialized in the House midterms. The Republicans seized control of the lower chamber, several networks projected, although by a smaller margin than expected.
A number of Trump-endorsed candidates saw mixed outcomes in the midterms, which the former president himself described as "disappointing."
Experts told Sputnik that Trump would face stiff competition for the nomination from a new generation of rising Republican leaders including DeSantis, who won a landslide victory over his old opponent Charles Crist and was reelected to the position of governor of Florida by a wide margin on November 8.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала