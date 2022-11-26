https://sputniknews.com/20221126/lovestruck-woman-found-dead-her-organs--harvested-after-flying-to-peru-to-meet-online-boyfriend-1104715779.html

Lovestruck Woman Found Dead, Her 'Organs Harvested', After Flying to Peru to Meet Online Boyfriend

Lovestruck Woman Found Dead, Her 'Organs Harvested', After Flying to Peru to Meet Online Boyfriend

A mexican woman was found dead, dismembered, and her organs harvested after flying to meet online boyfriend in peru.

2022-11-26T07:45+0000

2022-11-26T07:45+0000

2022-11-26T07:45+0000

peru

mexican

organs

organ harvesting

murder

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_0:152:2048:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_76363daacbfdabc43ba587cc0d43ddf6.jpg

Blanca Arellano was “in love” and eager to finally encounter the medical student that she had struck up a relationship with online, as the 51-year-old bought a ticket to Lima's capital, Peru. However, just days later, her severed finger still bearing one of her favorite silver rings would alert her shocked relatives to the fatal outcome of that budding romantic relationship.Arellano first encountered Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte, 37, at an online gambling forum, according to Peruvian media outlets. After interacting with the young man, a resident of the coastal city of Huacho, for several months, Arellano finally agreed to take a plane to Peru to see her love interest in person. After flying in, the woman had informed her concerned niece, Karla Arellano, that all was well. But that was fated to be the last time the family heard from the infatuated woman.Increasingly worried, Karla Arellano took to social media, posting her Aunt’s photo, captioning the image with the words that she was looking for help in spreading the post to find "one of the most loved and important people of my life." She added that the family was increasingly fearing for Blanca's life.The post immediately began to gain traction, garnering likes and comments, and alerting the attention of local authorities. Shortly after, the niece of the disappeared woman decided to get in touch with the medical student in the hopes that he might help her locate her family member. However, he claimed that the couple had chosen to go their separate ways and Blanca Arellano was on her way back to Mexico as he “couldn’t offer the life she wanted.”In his final text message sent to the woman desperately searching for her beloved aunt the young man said he didn’t know anything else.By that time, authorities in Peru had finally started a search for the missing person. The first blood-chilling find came on November 10, when a severed finger adorned with a silver ring washed ashore at Huacho. Arellano's family identified it as belonging to Blanca. In subsequent days the beach in the same location reportedly revealed more gruesome finds, such as a faceless head, an arm and then a torso. According to reports, all of the internal organs seemed to have been harvested.Local police arrested Villafuerte on November 17 as the main suspect in Arellano’s death, with a homicide investigation launched.“Juan Pablo Villafuerte was arrested on charges of human organs trafficking,” Peru’s general attorney was cited as saying at a news conference.According to reports, the investigation soon uncovered that Villafuerte posted a series of videos on TikTok not long after Arellano went missing. In the grisly footage he could be seen allegedly carrying out the dissection of human organs, such as a pancreas and a brain. A search of the medical student’s apartment revealed traces of blood spatter throughout.The investigation continues.

peru

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

mexican woman murdered in peru, romantic relationship online, body washed up on a beach, organs may have been harvested