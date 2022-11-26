https://sputniknews.com/20221126/gilt-laced-chat-with-the-gods-mummies-with-golden-tongues-dug-up-in-egypt-1104728537.html

Gilt-Laced Chat With the Gods? Mummies With Golden Tongues Dug Up in Egypt

Gilt-Laced Chat With the Gods? Mummies With Golden Tongues Dug Up in Egypt

Mummies with golden tongues have been discovered in Egypt.

A veritable treasure-trove of mummies with golden tongues have been discovered during excavation work in the Quesna necropolis, Monufiya Governorate.The archaeological mission of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) - the main body of the Ministry of Antiquities of Egypt – had been digging in the vicinity of the necropolis for the past few months, and on this occasion had shifted their attention to a new part of the ancient cemetery.As they unearthed a number of tombs and architectural ensembles, the team found several mummies that could not boast of being in a particularly good condition, but contained golden flakes in the form of human tongues in their mouths, Mustafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the SCA, announced.Researchers believe that real tongues were removed during the embalming process and replaced with the gold amulet to enable the deceased to speak with Osiris, the “lord of the underworld”, in the afterlife. Osiris was one of the main deities in ancient Egypt, mention of whom dates back to the funerary texts of the so-called "Age of the Pyramid Builders," or 2700–2200 B.C., when it is believed that the practice of mummification first started. Among the other discoveries made by the archaeological mission of the SCA were several human-shaped stone coffins, a vast granite sarcophagus belonging to a high-ranking priest, a cemetery for the burial of sacred birds, clay pots, golden sheets shaped like scarabs and lotus flowers, as well as funerary amulets dating to the late ancient Egyptian, Ptolemaic, and Roman periods.What makes the new finds particularly riveting for Egyptologists is that they offer a glimpse into how the architectural styles of tombs, as well as burying methods changed and evolved over the span of time.The current discovery of mummies with golden tongues is not a first, as a similar find was made in early 2021, during excavations at the temple of Taposiris Magna, on the southwestern outskirts of Alexandria.

