First African Novice Enters Russian Orthodox Monastery

The Russian Orthodox Monastery of the Nativity of God's Mother Convent in Moscow has welcomed Abigail Jepchirchir from Kenya - its first novice from an African country.Metropolitan Leonid also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Abbess Victorina (Perminova), the Abbess of the Mother of God-Nativity Monastery, for the warmth and maternal care she has shown to the first novice from Africa.Earlier, when Abigail arrived to Moscow, he wrote that her desire to devote herself to monasticism had not been heard in the Greek Alexandrian Church.The Moscow Convent of the Conception expressed a desire to receive African novices. The Metropolitan said that new novices from Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria are now expected to arrive in their hordes.

