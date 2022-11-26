International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221126/first-african-novice-enters-russian-orthodox-monastery-1104699947.html
First African Novice Enters Russian Orthodox Monastery
First African Novice Enters Russian Orthodox Monastery
In this article you will read about first African novice in a Russian Orthodox Monastery
2022-11-26T09:16+0000
2022-11-26T09:16+0000
africa
east africa
kenya
russia
monastery
cultural ties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104699801_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_843152683c43000051511859ba715f79.jpg
The Russian Orthodox Monastery of the Nativity of God's Mother Convent in Moscow has welcomed Abigail Jepchirchir from Kenya - its first novice from an African country.Metropolitan Leonid also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Abbess Victorina (Perminova), the Abbess of the Mother of God-Nativity Monastery, for the warmth and maternal care she has shown to the first novice from Africa.Earlier, when Abigail arrived to Moscow, he wrote that her desire to devote herself to monasticism had not been heard in the Greek Alexandrian Church.The Moscow Convent of the Conception expressed a desire to receive African novices. The Metropolitan said that new novices from Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria are now expected to arrive in their hordes.
africa
east africa
kenya
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104699801_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8af1faff0bc3da5f15ef3751a7b486d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
african novice in russia, africans in russia, african christians, african-russian cultural ties, russian monastery
african novice in russia, africans in russia, african christians, african-russian cultural ties, russian monastery

First African Novice Enters Russian Orthodox Monastery

09:16 GMT 26.11.2022
© Igor PalkinIn this photo released by Russian Orthodox Church Press Service, Russian Orthodox Church priests walk to attend a religion service in the Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral marking the 1,034th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kyivan Rus, a loose federation of Slavic tribes that preceded the Russian state in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022.
In this photo released by Russian Orthodox Church Press Service, Russian Orthodox Church priests walk to attend a religion service in the Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral marking the 1,034th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kyivan Rus, a loose federation of Slavic tribes that preceded the Russian state in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2022
© Igor Palkin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the Patriarchal Exarch of Africa, Moscow monasteries are now expecting newcomers from Tanzania, Uganda and Nigeria.
The Russian Orthodox Monastery of the Nativity of God's Mother Convent in Moscow has welcomed Abigail Jepchirchir from Kenya - its first novice from an African country.

“Abigail Jepchirchir, daughter of the Dean of Nandi district (Kenya), Priest Titus, was admitted to the Nativity of God's Mother Convent. The girl, who aspired to monasticism, has already integrated into the community and performed her first obediences,” Leonid Gorbachev, the Metropolitan of Klin and Patriarchal Exarch of Africa wrote on Telegram.

Metropolitan Leonid also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Abbess Victorina (Perminova), the Abbess of the Mother of God-Nativity Monastery, for the warmth and maternal care she has shown to the first novice from Africa.
Earlier, when Abigail arrived to Moscow, he wrote that her desire to devote herself to monasticism had not been heard in the Greek Alexandrian Church.
The Moscow Convent of the Conception expressed a desire to receive African novices. The Metropolitan said that new novices from Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria are now expected to arrive in their hordes.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала