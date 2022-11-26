International
LIVE: World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Federation of German Industries Fears Corporate Exodus Due to Energy Сrisis
Federation of German Industries Fears Corporate Exodus Due to Energy Сrisis

17:02 GMT 26.11.2022
