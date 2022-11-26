https://sputniknews.com/20221126/federation-of-german-industries-fears-corporate-exodus-due-to-energy-srisis-1104736130.html

Federation of German Industries Fears Corporate Exodus Due to Energy Сrisis

Federation of German Industries Fears Corporate Exodus Due to Energy Сrisis

BERLIN (Sputnik) - High energy prices, disruptions in supply chains and a new US subsidy scheme that threatens to drain investment from Europe may push one in... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-26T17:02+0000

2022-11-26T17:02+0000

2022-11-26T17:02+0000

energy crisis in europe

germany

us

sanctions

inflation

exodus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104735984_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_3c078d6c265a5c680b4964127368576b.jpg

"High energy prices and flagging economic activity are hitting the German economy hard and placing a heavy burden on our companies in comparison with other countries of the world. The German business model is under enormous stress," Gonner said, adding that "one in four German companies are thinking of relocating production abroad."Such sentiments are fueled by soaring prices, disruptions in supply chains, aftershocks of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns in China and the Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark US federal law that unlocks billions of dollars in subsidies for new technologies and sustainable growth of the US economy. BDI views the initiative as a grave risk to Germany's industries.The bill, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August, commits $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $369 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and subsidies to US consumers, and $80 billion to increase Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and operations.The European Union deems the act "discriminatory" toward goods imported to the US. French President Emmanuel Macron also took a swipe at the package, calling it unfriendly and non-compliant with the World Trade Organization provisions.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

energy crisis in europe, energy crisis in germany, how sanctions impact germany, business in germany, energy prices in germany now, corporate exodus, bdi germany, federation of german industries,