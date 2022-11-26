https://sputniknews.com/20221126/death-toll-from-jerusalem-blasts-rises-to-2---reports-1104739380.html

Death Toll From Jerusalem Blasts Rises to 2 - Reports

Death Toll From Jerusalem Blasts Rises to 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A person injured in the Jerusalem explosions on Wednesday died of his wounds in the hospital where he was treated, bringing the death toll... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-26T20:18+0000

2022-11-26T20:18+0000

2022-11-26T20:18+0000

world

jerusalem

benjamin netanyahu

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104569142_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e200b69592a557446240ccefe82e7bb.jpg

On Wednesday, twin blasts hit a bus stop in central Jerusalem and a bus approaching it. According to reports, the explosions injured more than 20 people.The victim, Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, emigrated from Ethiopia 21 years ago, the Jerusalem Post newspaper said. He was in his fifties and had a wife and six children.Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, noting that the doctors "fought valiantly" for his life.

jerusalem

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jerusalem, benjamin netanyahu, explosion