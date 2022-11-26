International
LIVE: World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
Death Toll From Jerusalem Blasts Rises to 2 - Reports
On Wednesday, twin blasts hit a bus stop in central Jerusalem and a bus approaching it. According to reports, the explosions injured more than 20 people.The victim, Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, emigrated from Ethiopia 21 years ago, the Jerusalem Post newspaper said. He was in his fifties and had a wife and six children.Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, noting that the doctors "fought valiantly" for his life.
20:18 GMT 26.11.2022
Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANA
