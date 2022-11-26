https://sputniknews.com/20221126/death-toll-from-jerusalem-blasts-rises-to-2---reports-1104739380.html
On Wednesday, twin blasts hit a bus stop in central Jerusalem and a bus approaching it. According to reports, the explosions injured more than 20 people.The victim, Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, emigrated from Ethiopia 21 years ago, the Jerusalem Post newspaper said. He was in his fifties and had a wife and six children.Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, noting that the doctors "fought valiantly" for his life.
