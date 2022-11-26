https://sputniknews.com/20221126/coup-attempt-foiled-in-central-african-nation-sao-tome-1104697016.html

Coup Attempt Foiled in Central African Nation Sao Tome

Coup Attempt Foiled in Central African Nation Sao Tome

In this article you will read about a failed coup attempt in Central African Sao Tome

2022-11-26T07:55+0000

2022-11-26T07:55+0000

2022-11-26T07:55+0000

africa

central africa

sao tome and principe

coup attempt

election

politics

stability

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104697846_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_ea6e4ec039d1f744fa6c8984c1bb0ebd.jpg

A failed coup attempt has taken place in Sao Tome, the country’s Prime Minister Patrice Emery Trovoada said on Friday.The prime minister announced that the attempted coup was carried out by four men, including the former president of the outgoing National Assembly, Delfim Neves, and a former military officer who had already been involved in a coup attempt in 2009.Neves, allegedly implicated in the coup attempt, ran in the 2011 presidential election and finished third with 14.4 percent.In 2018, he was elected as president of the Democratic Convergence Party-Reflection Group. In November the same year, Neves became the president of the National Assembly with 28 votes, three votes ahead of his closest rival Carlos Cassandra Correia.In 2021, Neves ran for president as a candidate for his Democratic Convergence Party-Reflection Group. He finished third with 16.9 percent of the vote and challenged the results, claiming that there had been "massive electoral fraud". However, his accusations were rejected by the Constitutional Court, which confirmed that the elections had been perfectly transparent.

https://sputniknews.com/20221019/report-us-trained-african-troops-carried-out-at-least-eight-coups-in-west-africa-since-2008-1102065127.html

africa

central africa

sao tome and principe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

failed coup attempt in sao tome, failed coup attempt in africa, sao tome, attack on armed forces, election in sao tome