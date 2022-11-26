https://sputniknews.com/20221126/bjp-makes-slew-of-promises-in-gujarat-election-manifesto-1104728454.html
BJP Makes Slew of Promises in Gujarat Election Manifesto
Polls to elect a new state assembly in Gujarat are due to be held on 1 and 5 December with the results expected to be announced on 8 December.
India's federally and state-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a slew of promises in its election manifesto for Gujarat which was released by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday.One of the BJP's key promises is to establish an "anti-radicalization cell" of every district of Gujarat if the party retains power in the state. The political outfit says these "anti-radicalization cells" will keep a check on anti-national elements in the state's 33 districts.Laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption differ according to one's religious community in India. However, a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the creation of one law for all Indians, regardless of their religion.Moreover, the BJP has promised to finish work on the ongoing Gandhinagar and Surat Metro that are under construction in Gujarat. Furthermore, the party has vowed to build two more Metro corridors in Rajkot and Vadodara.The party has also promised to turn the holy town of Dwarka into western India's largest spiritual center which it will achieve partly by building the tallest statue of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Dwarka was the capital of the kingdom where Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, once ruled.The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years and is looking to hold on to power for the seventh consecutive time in the forthcoming polls in the state.In the last assembly polls held in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member house and the main opposition party, Congress, grabbed 77.
Polls to elect a new state assembly in Gujarat are due to be held on 1 and 5 December with the results expected to be announced on 8 December.
India's federally and state-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a slew of promises in its election manifesto for Gujarat which was released by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday.
One of the BJP's key promises is to establish an "anti-radicalization cell" of every district of Gujarat if the party retains power in the state. The political outfit says these "anti-radicalization cells" will keep a check on anti-national elements in the state's 33 districts
"An anti-radicalization cell would identify and eliminate the threat of destabilization as well as the sleeper cells of radical groups, terrorist organizations and anti-India forces," Nadda said while releasing BJP's manifesto in the state capital Gandhinagar.
Laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption differ according to one's religious community in India. However, a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the creation of one law for all Indians, regardless of their religion.
Moreover, the BJP has promised to finish work on the ongoing Gandhinagar and Surat Metro that are under construction in Gujarat. Furthermore, the party has vowed to build two more Metro corridors in Rajkot and Vadodara.
The party has also promised to turn the holy town of Dwarka into western India's largest spiritual center which it will achieve partly by building the tallest statue of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Dwarka was the capital of the kingdom where Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, once ruled.
The BJP has been in power in Gujarat
for the past 27 years and is looking to hold on to power for the seventh consecutive time in the forthcoming polls in the state.
In the last assembly polls held in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member house and the main opposition party, Congress, grabbed 77.