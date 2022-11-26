International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221126/at-least-8-people-killed-in-landslide-on-italian-island-of-ischia-1104729014.html
At Least 8 People Feared Dead in Landslide on Italian Island of Ischia: Reports
At Least 8 People Feared Dead in Landslide on Italian Island of Ischia: Reports
ROME (Sputnik) - At least eight people died as a result of a massive landslide in the town of Casamicciola on Italy's Ischia island on Saturday morning, local... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-26T12:17+0000
2022-11-26T12:57+0000
world
landslide
italy
death toll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104728746_0:103:3276:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_bdbfb739c5869d1a156dbedd128cea28.jpg
Ischia Mayor Enzo Ferrandino called the incident a tragedy, according to media reports."The number of missing people in Casamicciola is still unknown. Due to the bad weather conditions, we have other critical situations, but not so acute," Ferrandino was quoted as saying by the news agency.Matteo Piantedosi, Italy's interior minister, was quoted by the media as saying that there were no confirmed deaths at the moment. The minister was visiting emergency services helping to coordinate the rescue, adding that the situation was evolving.Meanwhile, other media reported that at least 13 people, among them one baby, had gone missing on Ischia as a result of the landslide caused by heavy rains. Several residential buildings, including a house with a family of three and a 25-year-old woman, were buried under the landslide.Firefighters, civil defense officers and Italian carabinieri are now reportedly working at the scene of the incident. They have already rescued a man who got into a mudflow, media said.A dangerous situation is also observed in another town, Lacco Ameno, where mudflows destroyed around 10 buildings and trapped roughly 20-30 people in their houses, the broadcaster reported, citing city Mayor Giacomo Pascale.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in constant contact with the government of Campania, the region where the tragedy took place, and the civil defense service, the Chigi Palace said.According to local authorities, 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) of rain fell on Ischia on Friday. Mudflows flooded the streets, damaged many buildings and cars.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104728746_274:0:3003:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d89c625aed04f9070bf0051fccf5d988.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
landslide, italy, island of ischia
landslide, italy, island of ischia

At Least 8 People Feared Dead in Landslide on Italian Island of Ischia: Reports

12:17 GMT 26.11.2022 (Updated: 12:57 GMT 26.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ANSADestroyed cars are picturedin Casamicciola in the southern Ischia island on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that sparked a landslide
Destroyed cars are picturedin Casamicciola in the southern Ischia island on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that sparked a landslide - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANSA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ROME (Sputnik) - At least eight people died as a result of a massive landslide in the town of Casamicciola on Italy's Ischia island on Saturday morning, local media reported.
Ischia Mayor Enzo Ferrandino called the incident a tragedy, according to media reports.
"The number of missing people in Casamicciola is still unknown. Due to the bad weather conditions, we have other critical situations, but not so acute," Ferrandino was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"There are eight people dead in the Ischia landslide. Rescuers are working in difficult conditions," Infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini said in a statement as quoted by local media.

Matteo Piantedosi, Italy's interior minister, was quoted by the media as saying that there were no confirmed deaths at the moment. The minister was visiting emergency services helping to coordinate the rescue, adding that the situation was evolving.
Meanwhile, other media reported that at least 13 people, among them one baby, had gone missing on Ischia as a result of the landslide caused by heavy rains. Several residential buildings, including a house with a family of three and a 25-year-old woman, were buried under the landslide.
Firefighters, civil defense officers and Italian carabinieri are now reportedly working at the scene of the incident. They have already rescued a man who got into a mudflow, media said.
A dangerous situation is also observed in another town, Lacco Ameno, where mudflows destroyed around 10 buildings and trapped roughly 20-30 people in their houses, the broadcaster reported, citing city Mayor Giacomo Pascale.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in constant contact with the government of Campania, the region where the tragedy took place, and the civil defense service, the Chigi Palace said.
According to local authorities, 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) of rain fell on Ischia on Friday. Mudflows flooded the streets, damaged many buildings and cars.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала