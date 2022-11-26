International
LIVE: World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
https://sputniknews.com/20221126/argentina-beats-mexico-in-group-c-world-cup-match-1104739672.html
Argentina Beats Mexico in Group C World Cup Match
Argentina Beats Mexico in Group C World Cup Match
DOHA (Sputnik) - Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. 26.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-26T21:40+0000
2022-11-26T22:13+0000
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
mexico
argentina
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104527609_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_91e8e2ec8729dac36cec862f23bd5cf4.jpg
Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday, followed by a goal from Enzo Fernandez (assist from Messi), scored shortly before the end of regulation time.Argentina is now second in Group C of the tournament with three points (above Saudi Arabia, which also has three points, on goal difference). Poland leads with four points, and Mexico is fourth with one.On Tuesday, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match. This was the first time that Saudi Arabia won an opening match at a FIFA World Cup tournament.After the game, Messi was announced as the Man of the Match. If Argentina defeats Poland on Wednesday they will be guaranteed a spot in the next round of 16. Meanwhile, Mexico will likely only advance if it beats Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and Poland defeats Argentina.
mexico
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104527609_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2020cb8808e2bb2923566ed75ac6369.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fifa world cup 2022, mexico, argentina
fifa world cup 2022, mexico, argentina

Argentina Beats Mexico in Group C World Cup Match

21:40 GMT 26.11.2022 (Updated: 22:13 GMT 26.11.2022)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
A supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DOHA (Sputnik) - Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday, followed by a goal from Enzo Fernandez (assist from Messi), scored shortly before the end of regulation time.
Argentina is now second in Group C of the tournament with three points (above Saudi Arabia, which also has three points, on goal difference). Poland leads with four points, and Mexico is fourth with one.
On Tuesday, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match. This was the first time that Saudi Arabia won an opening match at a FIFA World Cup tournament.
After the game, Messi was announced as the Man of the Match. If Argentina defeats Poland on Wednesday they will be guaranteed a spot in the next round of 16. Meanwhile, Mexico will likely only advance if it beats Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and Poland defeats Argentina.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала