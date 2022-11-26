https://sputniknews.com/20221126/argentina-beats-mexico-in-group-c-world-cup-match-1104739672.html

Argentina Beats Mexico in Group C World Cup Match

DOHA (Sputnik) - Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday, followed by a goal from Enzo Fernandez (assist from Messi), scored shortly before the end of regulation time.Argentina is now second in Group C of the tournament with three points (above Saudi Arabia, which also has three points, on goal difference). Poland leads with four points, and Mexico is fourth with one.On Tuesday, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match. This was the first time that Saudi Arabia won an opening match at a FIFA World Cup tournament.After the game, Messi was announced as the Man of the Match. If Argentina defeats Poland on Wednesday they will be guaranteed a spot in the next round of 16. Meanwhile, Mexico will likely only advance if it beats Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and Poland defeats Argentina.

