https://sputniknews.com/20221125/yes-you-need-it-asap-internet-quips-as-biden-jokes-about-his-annual-physical-1104671246.html
'Yes, You Need it ASAP', Internet Quips, as Biden Jokes About His Annual Physical
'Yes, You Need it ASAP', Internet Quips, as Biden Jokes About His Annual Physical
Joe Biden joked about his Annual Physical with reporters, asking if they thought he needed it.
2022-11-25T06:52+0000
2022-11-25T06:52+0000
2022-11-25T06:52+0000
viral
us
joe biden
annual physical
cognitive function
medical examination
potus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104671101_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e01ad2f6623873a16e77c7c54a0c3ad6.jpg
Joe Biden jokingly dismissed concerns regarding his health when a reporter pressed the US President on the date of his annual physical.The Democratic POTUS, who was meeting with first responders on Thanksgiving, clarified that he had ostensibly gotten part of his physical checkup already out of the way, saying:While Joe Biden appeared to be dismissive of any concerns regarding his fitness for the country's top job, netizens were of a different opinion. Many users on the internet suggested POTUS needed such a checkup of his both physical and mental acumen ASAP.Others speculated that Joe Biden regularly took such tests, but the results were swept under the rug.Earlier in the week, when pressed about the president’s condition, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quipped that Biden was “in good health and maintains an active lifestyle.”No clarification was offered regarding whether the results of Joe Biden’s annual physical would be released before a decision on whether the Democrat would be making a second run for the Oval Office in 2024.Despite personally acknowledging that he could “drop dead tomorrow” and conceding that it is “legitimate” for voters to wonder how mentally and physically equipped he is to carry out his duties, America’s oldest sitting president indicated earlier that he "intends” to run for office again in 2024, after consulting with his family. Biden would be 86 by the end of his potential second term. Nevertheless, the walking and talking meme-generator, with his regular bouts of word salad, stumbling incidents and bizarre behavior, has given more than enough grounds for concern about his fitness for office.According to a poll carried out in October, 64 percent of Americans were "concerned" about Biden’s mental health, with more than 50 percent of Democrats also making their concerns known.
https://sputniknews.com/20221120/how-joe-biden-stumbled--gaffed-his-way-to-the-octogenarian-age-of-80--1104449146.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/whats-behind-sudden-surge-in-support-for-bidens-2024-bid--is-it-sustainable-1104560592.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104671101_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee3c3585ddc117ae3363d1b27508411.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden annual physical, do you think i need it, mental fitness for office, joe biden cognitive test, biden word salad, biden bizarre behavior, americans "concerned" about joe biden’s mental health
joe biden annual physical, do you think i need it, mental fitness for office, joe biden cognitive test, biden word salad, biden bizarre behavior, americans "concerned" about joe biden’s mental health
'Yes, You Need it ASAP', Internet Quips, as Biden Jokes About His Annual Physical
About 64 percent of Americans have made no bones about being “concerned” about the mental health of gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden, an October poll showed, with 50 percent of Democrats sharing these sentiments. Nevertheless, Biden, who turned 80 on November 20, has indicated he “intends” to run for office again in 2024.
Joe Biden jokingly dismissed concerns regarding his health
when a reporter pressed the US President on the date of his annual physical.
“What, do you think I need it?” replied the octogenarian Commander-in-Chief outside the Nantucket Fire Department in Massachusetts.
The Democratic POTUS, who was meeting with first responders on Thanksgiving, clarified that he had ostensibly gotten part of his physical checkup already out of the way, saying:
“I’ve gotten my — I will get — part of my physical is already done, and I’ll be getting it before the end of the year.”
While Joe Biden appeared to be dismissive of any concerns regarding his fitness
for the country's top job, netizens were of a different opinion. Many users on the internet suggested POTUS needed such a checkup of his both physical and mental acumen ASAP.
Others speculated that Joe Biden regularly took such tests, but the results were swept under the rug.
Earlier in the week, when pressed about the president’s condition, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quipped that Biden was “in good health and maintains an active lifestyle.”
“That is from the doctor. He shared that with me. He will have a physical in the upcoming months, and the results will be released in the same way that it was last year,” Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
No clarification was offered regarding whether the results of Joe Biden’s annual physical would be released before a decision on whether the Democrat would be making a second run
for the Oval Office in 2024.
Despite personally acknowledging that he could “drop dead tomorrow” and conceding that it is “legitimate” for voters to wonder how mentally and physically equipped he is to carry out his duties, America’s oldest sitting president indicated earlier that he "intends” to run for office again in 2024, after consulting with his family.
Biden would be 86 by the end of his potential second term. Nevertheless, the walking and talking meme-generator, with his regular bouts of word salad, stumbling incidents and bizarre behavior
, has given more than enough grounds for concern about his fitness for office.
According to a poll carried out in October, 64 percent of Americans were "concerned" about Biden’s mental health, with more than 50 percent of Democrats also making their concerns known.