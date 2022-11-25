https://sputniknews.com/20221125/yes-you-need-it-asap-internet-quips-as-biden-jokes-about-his-annual-physical-1104671246.html

'Yes, You Need it ASAP', Internet Quips, as Biden Jokes About His Annual Physical

Joe Biden joked about his Annual Physical with reporters, asking if they thought he needed it.

Joe Biden jokingly dismissed concerns regarding his health when a reporter pressed the US President on the date of his annual physical.The Democratic POTUS, who was meeting with first responders on Thanksgiving, clarified that he had ostensibly gotten part of his physical checkup already out of the way, saying:While Joe Biden appeared to be dismissive of any concerns regarding his fitness for the country's top job, netizens were of a different opinion. Many users on the internet suggested POTUS needed such a checkup of his both physical and mental acumen ASAP.Others speculated that Joe Biden regularly took such tests, but the results were swept under the rug.Earlier in the week, when pressed about the president’s condition, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quipped that Biden was “in good health and maintains an active lifestyle.”No clarification was offered regarding whether the results of Joe Biden’s annual physical would be released before a decision on whether the Democrat would be making a second run for the Oval Office in 2024.Despite personally acknowledging that he could “drop dead tomorrow” and conceding that it is “legitimate” for voters to wonder how mentally and physically equipped he is to carry out his duties, America’s oldest sitting president indicated earlier that he "intends” to run for office again in 2024, after consulting with his family. Biden would be 86 by the end of his potential second term. Nevertheless, the walking and talking meme-generator, with his regular bouts of word salad, stumbling incidents and bizarre behavior, has given more than enough grounds for concern about his fitness for office.According to a poll carried out in October, 64 percent of Americans were "concerned" about Biden’s mental health, with more than 50 percent of Democrats also making their concerns known.

