Twin School Shootings in Brazil Leave at Least 3 Killed, 11 Wounded
Two shooting attacks in Brazilian schools left at least three people killed and 11 injured, the authorities of the country's northern Espírito Santo region confirmed on Friday.Two teachers and one student died, and the condition of those wounded was not immediately clear."With a feeling of regret and great sadness, I am following closely the investigation into the invasion of the Primo Bitti [school] and [the Praia de Coqueiral Educational Center], in Aracruz. All our security forces are engaged," said Renato Casagrande, the governor of Espírito Santo.According to the military police, the suspect first entered the Primo Bitti State School, breaking into the teachers' lounge and killing two people. In the second school, he shot at five people, with one of them dying on the spot.The suspect has not yet been identified, with the secretary of public security and social defense of the state, Colonel Márcio Celante, saying that there is no information as to the attacker's motives or whether he was a former student.
Two shooting attacks in Brazilian schools left at least three people killed and 11 injured, the authorities of the country's northern Espírito Santo region confirmed on Friday.
Two teachers and one student died, and the condition of those wounded was not immediately clear.
"With a feeling of regret and great sadness, I am following closely the investigation into the invasion of the Primo Bitti [school] and [the Praia de Coqueiral Educational Center], in Aracruz. All our security forces are engaged," said Renato Casagrande, the governor of Espírito Santo.
According to the military police, the suspect first entered the Primo Bitti State School, breaking into the teachers' lounge and killing two people. In the second school, he shot at five people, with one of them dying on the spot.
The suspect has not yet been identified, with the secretary of public security and social defense of the state, Colonel Márcio Celante, saying that there is no information as to the attacker's motives or whether he was a former student.