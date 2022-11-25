https://sputniknews.com/20221125/top-facts-about-indias-constitution-the-worlds-longest-1104680670.html

Top Facts About India's Constitution, the World's Longest

Top Facts About India's Constitution, the World's Longest

Since 2015, India has annually observed November 26 as Constitution Day. Although the document was adopted on this day in 1949, it officially took effect on...

India has the world's longest constitution, containing 395 articles in 22 parts and eight schedules.With over 165 meetings and 299 members brainstorming, it took exactly two years, 11 months, and 17 days for the constituent assembly to complete it.The Indian constitution, in detail, distributes the power between the states and the central government, underlining the ethos of India, its political code, structure, powers, duties of government institutions and its citizens, and their fundamental rights. It also distributes power without social hierarchy."For example, Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who later became India's first prime minister in 1935, demanded a Constituent Assembly to frame a constitution for free India, but it took 12 years to make it possible," Chougaonkar notes."Moreover, we can't imagine a constitution without Dr. Bheem Rao Ambedkar, who is also known as the architect of the constitution. India legally abolished untouchability in its constitution in 1950, all because of Ambedkar," he says.In comparison, racial segregation in the United States only ended legally in 1964.What to Know About the World's Longest Constitution

