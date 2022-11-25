International
Thousands Participate in Feminist March in Madrid
Thousands Participate in Feminist March in Madrid
25.11.2022
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.Police told a Sputnik correspondent that over 10,000 people participated in the Friday feminist march in Madrid.The demonstrators included First Deputy Prime Minister of Spain and Minister for Economy Nadia Calvino, Minister for Territorial Policy Isabel Rodriguez, as well as Tourism, Trade and Industry Minister Reyes Maroto.Demonstrations to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women have been held in Madrid since 1996.According to Spain’s Ministry of Interior, this year, the number of victims of sexual crimes has increased by 33% in the country, compared to last year. In addition, 76 women and five girls were killed in 2022 as a result of gender-based violence.
Thousands Participate in Feminist March in Madrid

23:03 GMT 25.11.2022
International
India
Africa
MADRID (Sputnik) - Spain's feminist associations have held a demonstration in Madrid to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Police told a Sputnik correspondent that over 10,000 people participated in the Friday feminist march in Madrid.
The demonstrators included First Deputy Prime Minister of Spain and Minister for Economy Nadia Calvino, Minister for Territorial Policy Isabel Rodriguez, as well as Tourism, Trade and Industry Minister Reyes Maroto.
Demonstrations to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women have been held in Madrid since 1996.
According to Spain’s Ministry of Interior, this year, the number of victims of sexual crimes has increased by 33% in the country, compared to last year. In addition, 76 women and five girls were killed in 2022 as a result of gender-based violence.
