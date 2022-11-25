https://sputniknews.com/20221125/thieving-snake-stealing-slipper-in-its-mouth-leaves-netizens-in-stitches-1104678989.html
Thieving Snake Stealing Slipper in Its Mouth Leaves Netizens in Stitches
In India, people are required to take off their footwear outside places of worship. Sometimes, however, the footwear gets stolen. 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
Thieving Snake Stealing Slipper in Its Mouth Leaves Netizens in Stitches
In India, people are required to take off their footwear outside places of worship. Sometimes, however, the footwear gets stolen.
In a 30-second video clip posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, a snake can be seen slithering away with someone’s slipper in India, leaving netizens surprised and stunned.
The clip shows the serpent moving towards people. Scared of being bit by the snake, a lady screams and throws a slipper at it.
Little did she know that the snake would pick up the slipper in its mouth and swiftly slither away.
“I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location,” Kaswan captioned the video.
The video, which has taken the Internet by storm, has garnered over 202.4K views and 6,362 likes, leaving netizens cracked up as they flood social media with jokes.