Serbian Police Detain 600 Migrants at Hungarian Border and Find Firearms, Ministry Reported

Serbian Police Detain 600 Migrants at Hungarian Border and Find Firearms, Ministry Reported

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian police detained 600 undocumented migrants during an operation conducted after shootouts at the border with Hungary and found... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

Police officers from the cities of Kikinda and Subotica as well Gendarmery units on Friday overnight, following reports of shootouts, left for Horgos, a town bordering Hungary. At the scene, they found six migrants, one of them, a man of about 20 years old, had two gunshot wounds on the chest.Later in the day, the interior ministry released a video showing searches of an illegal migrants camp. Some reportedly occupied outbuildings of local residents near the border with Hungary. The migrants were searched, questioned and sent by bus to reception centers in southern Serbia.The police continue searching for illegal migrants, according to the report.Local media said that migrants from Pakistan and Morocco had participated in the shootout.The region in northern Serbia bordering Hungary has become a place of attraction for masses of migrants and smugglers since the start of migration crisis in 2015.

