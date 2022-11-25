https://sputniknews.com/20221125/over-50-shops-up-in-flames-at-delhis-bhagirath-palace-market-1104670953.html

More Than 50 Shops Up in Flames at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market

More Than 50 Shops Up in Flames at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market

Famous for its electric items, Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market in the Chandni Chowk district is the largest wholesale market for medicine and surgical... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-25T10:09+0000

2022-11-25T10:09+0000

2022-11-25T10:40+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

fire

firefighter

firefighters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104682655_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_bdc385d94073d1330004994e23e0cfbd.jpg

A major fire, which erupted Thursday night in Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market engulfing 50 shops, had yet to be extinguished on Friday morning. A total of 40 firemen have already been pressed into service, according to a top Delhi Fire Service official.Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that the "situation is not very good", given that a significant portion of a building has been damaged.The locals living in the area told media that the firemen faced difficulty in reaching the site as the lanes are narrow.The official from the Delhi Fire Service said that they received a call at 21:21 IST (15:51 GMT) on Thursday about a fire at a shop.Firemen initially contended with a shortage of water while trying to douse the fire. However, a source was eventually found at nearby Metro stations and other locations.Bhagirath Palace Market Association president Ajay Sharma said that the fire started in two shops where fancy lights were sold. “The fire was caused by a short circuit,” he added.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

bhagirath palace market, chandni chowk, delhi, fire, fire tenders