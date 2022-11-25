https://sputniknews.com/20221125/over-50-shops-up-in-flames-at-delhis-bhagirath-palace-market-1104670953.html
More Than 50 Shops Up in Flames at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market
More Than 50 Shops Up in Flames at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market
10:09 GMT 25.11.2022 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 25.11.2022)
Famous for its electric items, Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market in the Chandni Chowk district is the largest wholesale market for medicine and surgical equipment in Asia.
A major fire, which erupted Thursday night in Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market engulfing 50 shops, had yet to be extinguished on Friday morning.
A total of 40 firemen have already been pressed into service
, according to a top Delhi Fire Service official.
Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that the "situation is not very good", given that a significant portion of a building has been damaged.
"The fire will be brought under control soon. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," Garg told media.
The locals living in the area told media that the firemen faced difficulty in reaching the site as the lanes are narrow.
The Delhi Fire Service Director also told the media that officials are using a remote-controlled fire-fighting machine to douse the flames.
The official from the Delhi Fire Service said that they received a call at 21:21 IST (15:51 GMT) on Thursday about a fire at a shop.
Firemen initially contended with a shortage of water while trying to douse the fire. However, a source was eventually found at nearby Metro stations and other locations.
Bhagirath Palace Market Association president Ajay Sharma said that the fire started in two shops where fancy lights were sold. “The fire was caused by a short circuit,” he added.