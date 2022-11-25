https://sputniknews.com/20221125/over-40-foreign-nationals-detained-amid-ongoing-anti-government-protests-in-iran-1104706579.html

Over 40 Foreign Nationals Detained Amid Ongoing Anti-Government Protests in Iran

At least 40 foreign nationals have been detained by Iranian police amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations, Iran’s judicial spokesman said.According to at least one Western expert, the detentions demonstrate that Iranian accusations of Western involvement are more fact than fiction.The perpetrators detained by Iranian security forces include nationals from France, Sweden, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia.Iran has been plagued by protests and riots for months, and senior government officials laid the blame for the unrest at the feet of external forces from the beginning.But it now appears increasingly clear that Iran’s accusations of foreign meddling contain far more fact than fiction.The specter of foreign involvement has lingered over the apparent ongoing attempted color revolution in Iran since its very inception, but accusations of external involvement have grown in recent days.The most recent demonstration of foreign involvement took place this week when various high-level western politicians falsely insisted Iran intended to execute tens of thousands of political dissidents.Among the highest-level political figures to fall victim to the anti-iranian fake news was Canadian President Justin Trudeau, who has yet to explain who he deleted without comment his entirely nonsensical claim that Iran is on the verge of executing thousands of dissidents.Dozens of protesters and police have been killed amid violent protests which have rocked the Islamic Republic since a 22-year-old woman died under police custody on September 14th. Demonstrators blame Iranian police for the death of Mahsa Amini who is assumed by protestors to have been beaten to death by police after she failed to cover her hair, though an autopsy by the state subsequently concluded she died of a heart attack and not “by blows to the head or any vital organs and parts of the body", which contradicts the Iranian authorities' earlier statement that she had fallen. Amini's family have denied that she suffered any heart condition.

