No 10 Confirms Another Misconduct Complaint Against UK Deputy PM Raab

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Downing Street on Friday has confirmed that another complaint was filed against UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab over alleged... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

This will be the third complaint against the deputy prime minister over bullying allegations in recent weeks.The spokeswoman noted that the complaint was filed on November 23 and related to Raab's time as Brexit secretary in 2018, adding that an independent investigation was ongoing.According to reports, the new complaint against Raab might also be damaging for Sunak, who has repeatedly reiterated support for his deputy prime minister and refused to dismiss him amid recent scandals. Earlier in the month, Raab appealed to Sunak to begin an independent investigation into two formal complaints against him over alleged inappropriate behavior and bullying of employees.On November 14, Simon McDonald, a former Foreign Office senior civil servant, told reporters that Raab was so rude to his employees during his term as foreign minister that people were "scared to go into his office." On November 11, 15 employees of the Ministry of Justice were reportedly offered "respite or a route out" after Raab's reappointment, due to concerns over possible damage to their mental health.

