‘Metro Man’: Kenyan Worker Directing FIFA 2022 Fans in Qatar Goes Viral on Social Media

This article is about a Kenyan young man named Abubakr Abbass that has gone viral on Social media after becoming a center of attraction of FIFA World Cup fans thanks to his special method of directing people to the nearest metro station in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

A young man from Mombasa, Kenya named Abubakr Abbass has gone viral on social media after becoming the center of attention of FIFA World Cup fans thanks to his special method of directing people to the nearest metro station in the Qatari capital of Doha.The 23-year-old man’s job is to wear a large foam finger and sit on a high tennis-umpire chair in order to guide football fans visiting Souq Waqif, a traditional market that is considered one of the most famous tourist attractions in Doha, to the nearby metro station using a megaphone.In a number of videos that went viral over the past several days, with one of which was uploaded on the official FIFA Twitter page, Abbass could be seen surrounded by tens of fans cheering him and repeating his catchphrase “metro? This way”.“He’s really, really enjoying his job”, said another fan.FIFA World Cup has applauded the Metro Man, saying that the Kenyan has gone viral “thanks to his catchy style of guiding fans to the metro station”.In an interview posted on his TikTok account, Abbass, nicknamed “Metro Man”, expressed his appreciation of the emotional support he received from FIFA fans.Explaining how all started, the metro guider said that “the fans were just passing by and I thought of a way that I could engage them, and have fun with them.”

