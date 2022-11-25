Mariah Carey Ridiculed for 'Lip-Syncing' During Thanksgiving Day Parade
© AP Photo / Bryan R. SmithMariah Carey waves from a float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
On November 24, crowds of New Yorkers and tourists lined the streets in downtown to watch the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The tradition has been around for almost 100 years, and it still attracts thousands of viewers.
On Thursday, "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey returned to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after a seven-year absence.
Carey appeared at the parade before Santa's exit. The superstar was wearing a bright pink dress and a jeweled crown. She performed her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You".
.@MariahCarey performing her global smash-hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/6tmN9JWW4e— MCI (@MariahCareyITA) November 24, 2022
The crowd happily welcomed the artist, although there were also those who said that Carey did not give her 100%. At the same time, many were impressed by the work of her backup dancers.
Sports journalist Ian Hest did not like that Mariah Carey stood still during her performance.
Mariah Carey is getting millions right now to just stand there with her umbrella and honestly I’m not mad. Mad respect.— Ian Hest (@IanHest) November 24, 2022
Other netizens also rushed to slam the diva, suggesting that she wasn't "even pretending to be actually singing":
mariah carey getting paid to just stand there at the thanksgiving parade and not even pretend to be actually singing to the backing track lmfao queen behavior— toffeee 🇧🇸 (@ventisigh) November 24, 2022
Respect to Mariah Carey for not even pretending not to lip sync— Andy Kalmowitz (@andy_witz) November 24, 2022
Mariah Carey giving us low-energy Divine realness at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade. pic.twitter.com/HD1Jz6lgPu— Fergi 🏳️🌈 🦃 (@LolaFaglana) November 24, 2022
The parade began on 77th Street and Central Park West at 9:00 local time to the cheers of the crowds, who expected to see huge balloons in the shape of their favorite cartoon characters. The Macy's parade marks the official start of the holiday season.