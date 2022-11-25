International
Mariah Carey Ridiculed for 'Lip-Syncing' During Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mariah Carey Ridiculed for 'Lip-Syncing' During Thanksgiving Day Parade
On November 24, crowds of New Yorkers and tourists lined the streets in downtown to watch the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
2022-11-25T06:58+0000
2022-11-25T06:58+0000
On Thursday, "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey returned to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after a seven-year absence.Carey appeared at the parade before Santa's exit. The superstar was wearing a bright pink dress and a jeweled crown. She performed her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You".The crowd happily welcomed the artist, although there were also those who said that Carey did not give her 100%. At the same time, many were impressed by the work of her backup dancers.Sports journalist Ian Hest did not like that Mariah Carey stood still during her performance.Other netizens also rushed to slam the diva, suggesting that she wasn't "even pretending to be actually singing":The parade began on 77th Street and Central Park West at 9:00 local time to the cheers of the crowds, who expected to see huge balloons in the shape of their favorite cartoon characters. The Macy's parade marks the official start of the holiday season.
Mariah Carey Ridiculed for 'Lip-Syncing' During Thanksgiving Day Parade

06:58 GMT 25.11.2022
On November 24, crowds of New Yorkers and tourists lined the streets in downtown to watch the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The tradition has been around for almost 100 years, and it still attracts thousands of viewers.
On Thursday, "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey returned to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after a seven-year absence.
Carey appeared at the parade before Santa's exit. The superstar was wearing a bright pink dress and a jeweled crown. She performed her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You".
The crowd happily welcomed the artist, although there were also those who said that Carey did not give her 100%. At the same time, many were impressed by the work of her backup dancers.
Sports journalist Ian Hest did not like that Mariah Carey stood still during her performance.
Other netizens also rushed to slam the diva, suggesting that she wasn't "even pretending to be actually singing":
The parade began on 77th Street and Central Park West at 9:00 local time to the cheers of the crowds, who expected to see huge balloons in the shape of their favorite cartoon characters. The Macy's parade marks the official start of the holiday season.
