International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/live-updates-germany-rejects-polands-call-to-send-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-1104668561.html
LIVE UPDATES: Germany Rejects Poland's Call to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Germany Rejects Poland's Call to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine
Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics. Since the... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-25T04:45+0000
2022-11-25T04:51+0000
russia
ukraine
russia's special operation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18930/31/189303111_0:109:3257:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_333c8f68b83429de078fe248e3d0e1fb.jpg
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18930/31/189303111_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1233584826b78ea627592f851f4e80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, patriot missiles, ukraine, russia
germany, patriot missiles, ukraine, russia
American Patriot missiles deployed in Poland - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Germany Rejects Poland's Call to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

04:45 GMT 25.11.2022 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 25.11.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics. Since the launch of the military operation, western countries have inundated the Kiev regime with supplies of military and financial aid.
Russia continues the high-precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure that it launched on 10 October, two days after Ukrainian special services executed a deadly terror attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

Since then, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:22 GMT 25.11.2022
Several Ukrainian Regions Issue Air Raid Warnings
04:45 GMT 25.11.2022
Germany Rejects Poland's Call to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала