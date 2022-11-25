https://sputniknews.com/20221125/kiev-not-against-peace-negotiations-with-moscow-says-ukrainian-foreign-minister-1104707570.html
Kiev Not Against Peace Negotiations With Moscow, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Kiev Not Against Peace Negotiations With Moscow, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
PARIS (Sputnik) - Kiev has no objection to negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday. 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-25T20:00+0000
2022-11-25T20:00+0000
2022-11-25T20:00+0000
ukraine crisis
dmytro kuleba
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550996_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27ebf5b271158b5a25aa8439c076484a.jpg
"Ukraine is not against negotiations. [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit spoke about 'world peace' and expressed the will to achieve it," the minister said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien.For the talks to happen, Russia should stop “confusing negotiations with an ultimatum,” Kuleba said, adding that no Western leader, including French president Emmanuel Macron, would be able to push Ukraine to negotiate against its interests.On November 15, Zelensky, in a video message to G20 summit, said that Kiev did not want to sign peace agreement that would be against Ukraine’s interests and which Moscow would “violate immediately after the conclusion.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelensky's statement, said that his words "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550996_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af0b4b583a151162ec611ecbdabd2178.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine crisis, dmytro kuleba
ukraine crisis, dmytro kuleba
Kiev Not Against Peace Negotiations With Moscow, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
PARIS (Sputnik) - Kiev has no objection to negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.
"Ukraine is not against negotiations. [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit spoke about 'world peace' and expressed the will to achieve it," the minister said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien.
For the talks to happen, Russia should stop “confusing negotiations with an ultimatum,” Kuleba said, adding that no Western leader, including French president Emmanuel Macron, would be able to push Ukraine to negotiate against its interests.
"A just peace begins with the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity,” the diplomat added.
On November 15, Zelensky, in a video message to G20 summit, said that Kiev did not want to sign peace agreement that would be against Ukraine’s interests and which Moscow would “violate immediately after the conclusion.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelensky's statement, said that his words "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate.