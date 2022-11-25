International
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/kiev-not-against-peace-negotiations-with-moscow-says-ukrainian-foreign-minister-1104707570.html
PARIS (Sputnik) - Kiev has no objection to negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.
ukraine crisis
dmytro kuleba
"Ukraine is not against negotiations. [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit spoke about 'world peace' and expressed the will to achieve it," the minister said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien.For the talks to happen, Russia should stop “confusing negotiations with an ultimatum,” Kuleba said, adding that no Western leader, including French president Emmanuel Macron, would be able to push Ukraine to negotiate against its interests.On November 15, Zelensky, in a video message to G20 summit, said that Kiev did not want to sign peace agreement that would be against Ukraine’s interests and which Moscow would “violate immediately after the conclusion.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelensky's statement, said that his words "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate.
20:00 GMT 25.11.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrives prior to talk to the press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 16, 2022.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrives prior to talk to the press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 16, 2022. European Union foreign ministers on Monday will discuss current affairs and have an exchange of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Global Gateway. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
