India to Expedite Resumption of FTA Talks With Middle-East Bloc

The Riyadh-headquartered Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprises Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Baharain, Kuwait and Oman, which makes the bloc India's largest... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian government and the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will “expedite conclusion of the requisite legal and technical requirements” for the formal resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA), an Indian Commerce Ministry statement said on Friday.The ministry's statement comes a day after the Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf announced at a joint press conference that the two sides have decided to pursue FTA negotiations and “conclude them at the earliest”.Goyal said that the FTA with the bloc would result in hundreds of billions of dollars from the Middle-East into India, which would help create employment opportunities in goods and service sectors in India and “significantly expand and diversify the trade basket” between the two sides.Al-Hajraf said that the FTA would cater to the “emerging areas” of the global economy, which have emerged in the post-COVID pandemic era.He listed trade, investment, cooperation in climate change and technology, as well as food and energy security as the major areas of focus of the FTA talks, adding that negotiations for an FTA would take place not only between India and the GCC, but also between New Delhi and individual governments.India already inked a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which kicked in this year.The GCC, as a bloc, is currently India’s largest trading partner with bilateral trade in 2021-22 valued at $154 billion: Indian exports of goods and services to the GCC countries was valued at $44 billion, while the imports were to the tune of $110 billion; meanwhile, energy exports to India constituted more than half of overall GCC exports.According to New Delhi, GCC countries contribute almost 35 per cent of India’s oil imports and 70 per cent of gas imports.

