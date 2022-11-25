International
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration over a refusal by district authorities in Islamabad to land Imran Khan’s chopper at a location near the venue of his rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday (November 26).Khan, the PTI chief, is set to make his first public appearance in over three weeks at the Rawalpindi event since sustaining a bullet injury to his leg during an alleged assassination attempt on November 3.The gun attack against Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, occurred as his “long march” to Islamabad, which commenced in the last week of October, was passing through the Wazirabad town in the Punjab province. The key demand of Khan and thousands of his supporters in the “long march” to Islamabad is to hold a snap federal election, which the Sharif government has already rejected.Asad Umar, PTI’s general secretary, told reporters in Islamabad on Friday that the federal interior ministry has sent him a letter highlighting that Khan faced a threat to his life from terrorist groups, such as al-Qaeda*, Daesh* and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)*.The refusal by the Islamabad district administration to allow Khan’s chopper to land on Thursday came after the Pakistani Army’s Rawalpindi-based General Headquarters (GHQ) reportedly stated that it has no objection to the landing.The federal government this week also extended its order imposing restrictions on public gatherings in the federal capital for another two months. Thousands of Khan’s supporters are expected to march from the Rawalpindi rally venue to Islamabad in coming days to press for their demand of an election.In April, Khan was removed in a no-confidence motion introduced in the National Assembly (NA) by then leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif.The cricket world cup-winning captain has accused the US of orchestrating his ouster over Washington’d displeasure with Islamabad’s “independent foreign policy” under the previous PTI government.*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many othert states
Imran Khan is scheduled to use a chopper to travel from Lahore, where he is currently recuperating from a bullet wound, to the public rally in Rawalpindi this Saturday.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration over a refusal by district authorities in Islamabad to land Imran Khan’s chopper at a location near the venue of his rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday (November 26).
Khan, the PTI chief, is set to make his first public appearance in over three weeks at the Rawalpindi event since sustaining a bullet injury to his leg during an alleged assassination attempt on November 3.
The gun attack against Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, occurred as his “long march” to Islamabad, which commenced in the last week of October, was passing through the Wazirabad town in the Punjab province.
The key demand of Khan and thousands of his supporters in the “long march” to Islamabad is to hold a snap federal election, which the Sharif government has already rejected.
Asad Umar, PTI’s general secretary, told reporters in Islamabad on Friday that the federal interior ministry has sent him a letter highlighting that Khan faced a threat to his life from terrorist groups, such as al-Qaeda*, Daesh* and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)*.
“But, on the other hand, they are denying permission to Khan’s chopper to land at the Parade Ground (near the venue of the Rawalpindi rally), which will force him to take a longer route and endanger his life”, stated Umar.
The refusal by the Islamabad district administration to allow Khan’s chopper to land on Thursday came after the Pakistani Army’s Rawalpindi-based General Headquarters (GHQ) reportedly stated that it has no objection to the landing.
The federal government this week also extended its order imposing restrictions on public gatherings in the federal capital for another two months.
Thousands of Khan’s supporters are expected to march from the Rawalpindi rally venue to Islamabad in coming days to press for their demand of an election.
In April, Khan was removed in a no-confidence motion introduced in the National Assembly (NA) by then leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif.
The cricket world cup-winning captain has accused the US of orchestrating his ouster over Washington’d displeasure with Islamabad’s “independent foreign policy” under the previous PTI government.
*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many othert states
