Greta Thunberg, Hundreds of Young People Sue Swedish State for 'Illegal' Climate Policy
Roughly 600 Swedish young people are suing the Swedish state over its climate policies they see as deficient.The lawsuit has been prepared for two years and will be submitted through the organization Aurora with a demonstration in Stockholm on Friday, November 25. Its list of signatories includes children as young as seven, but also well-known climate celebrities such as Greta Thunberg, who is credited with a key role in the initiative.Aurora argued that the right to life, health and development guaranteed to children by the European Convention is endangered, and holds the Swedish state responsible for lack of climate work.The organization pointed out that Sweden’s emissions have since 2019 been greater than their fair share allows, and called for excess to be compensated with lower emissions in future years. They demanded to ensure that reductions in emissions within one category are not achieved through increases in other categories, for example through increased combustion of biofuels or by moving production abroad.“If the state's climate measures fail now, they threaten our human rights in the future. It is a legal obligation for which the state can be legally held accountable. That's why we're suing them,” law student Ida Edling and one of the activists behind the lawsuit told Swedish media.Previously, similar lawsuits were filed in other European countries. In Germany and the Netherlands, the activists won in court against the government, which forced the representatives of both countries to tighten the climate targets.Over the past year, Swedish climate activists have disrupted public events, blocked roads, glued themselves to runways on airports and blockaded plants and industrial facilities. Researchers have stressed that from a Swedish and Northern European perspective the climate movement has become “more radical and confrontational,” citing an underlying dissatisfaction and frustration with the lack of progress on both domestic and international climate action.In 2021, climate activist Greta Thunberg, who rose to fame through solitary protests in front of the Swedish parliament and later became somewhat of a cult figure and an avowed climate guru, notably visited the COP26 Glasgow Summit, yet summarized it as “Blah, blah, blah.” This year, she decided to skip the COP27 Sharm El-Sheikh Summit altogether, blasting it for “greenwashing.”
05:12 GMT 25.11.2022 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 25.11.2022)
Roughly 600 Swedish young people are suing the Swedish state over its climate policies they see as deficient.
The lawsuit has been prepared for two years and will be submitted through the organization Aurora with a demonstration in Stockholm on Friday, November 25. Its list of signatories includes children as young as seven, but also well-known climate celebrities such as Greta Thunberg, who is credited with a key role in the initiative.
“The Swedish state doesn’t treat the climate crisis as a crisis. They have set climate targets that exclude the majority of our emissions and which are also far from ambitious enough for Sweden to do its fair share of the global emission reductions. And the inadequate climate targets are not even met,” the youth organization claimed on its website.
Aurora argued that the right to life, health and development guaranteed to children by the European Convention is endangered, and holds the Swedish state responsible for lack of climate work.
The organization pointed out that Sweden’s emissions have since 2019 been greater than their fair share allows, and called for excess to be compensated with lower emissions in future years. They demanded to ensure that reductions in emissions within one category are not achieved through increases in other categories, for example through increased combustion of biofuels or by moving production abroad.
“If the state's climate measures fail now, they threaten our human rights in the future. It is a legal obligation for which the state can be legally held accountable. That's why we're suing them,” law student Ida Edling and one of the activists behind the lawsuit told Swedish media.
Previously, similar lawsuits were filed in other European countries. In Germany and the Netherlands, the activists won in court against the government, which forced the representatives of both countries to tighten the climate targets.
Over the past year, Swedish climate activists have disrupted public events, blocked roads, glued themselves to runways on airports and blockaded plants and industrial facilities. Researchers have stressed that from a Swedish and Northern European perspective the climate movement has become “more radical and confrontational,” citing an underlying dissatisfaction and frustration with the lack of progress on both domestic and international climate action.
In 2021, climate activist Greta Thunberg
, who rose to fame through solitary protests in front of the Swedish parliament and later became somewhat of a cult figure and an avowed climate guru, notably visited the COP26 Glasgow Summit, yet summarized it as “Blah, blah, blah.” This year, she decided to skip the COP27 Sharm El-Sheikh Summit altogether, blasting it for “greenwashing.”