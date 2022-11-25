https://sputniknews.com/20221125/fans-and-tourists-gather-at-doha-fan-zone-ahead-of-qatar-vs-senegal-world-cup-match-1104674119.html
Fans and Tourists Gather at Doha Fan Zone Ahead of Qatar vs Senegal World Cup Match
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is being held in Qatar from November 20 until December 18. 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022 fifa world cup
qatar
doha
Sputnik is live as local and international fans gather at the Doha fan zone for Qatar's second match at the World Cup. On Friday, Qatar is going head to head with Senegal.The host country lost its first game against Ecuador (0-2).As expected, the World Cup in Qatar is the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup will cost the country about $200 billion, taking into account the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and large-scale reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is being held in Qatar from November 20 until December 18.
Sputnik is live as local and international fans gather at the Doha fan zone for Qatar's second match at the World Cup. On Friday, Qatar is going head to head with Senegal.
The host country lost its first game against Ecuador (0-2).
As expected, the World Cup in Qatar is the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup will cost the country about $200 billion, taking into account the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and large-scale reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.
