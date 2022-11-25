https://sputniknews.com/20221125/famous-squid-game-actor-indicted-over-sexual-misconduct-1104691156.html

Famous 'Squid Game' Actor Indicted Over Sexual Misconduct

Famous 'Squid Game' Actor Indicted Over Sexual Misconduct

During the past four years, several well-known members of the South Korean film industry have been accused of sexual harassment, such as filmmaker Kim Ki-duk... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-25T17:22+0000

2022-11-25T17:22+0000

2022-11-25T17:22+0000

sex scandal

south korea

squid game

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104704782_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aa11650ae7260e44391b636afc44bf26.jpg

The Suwon District Prosecutors Office's Seongnam branch indicted actor O Yeong-su without detention on Thursday over the resumption (due to the victim's appeal) of an investigation into an allegation that he inappropriately touched a woman in mid-2017.The case was originally opened in December last year. The police closed the case in April this year without filing any charges, but resumed as the victim has appealed once again.Following the news, local reports said South Korea's Culture Ministry had decided to stop airing a government regulatory innovation commercial featuring O.According to South Korean media, O explained that he "held hands with the woman to show the way around a lake." He added that the apology he made to the woman last year was not an admission of guilt.78-year-old actor O Yeong-su in January became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a series for his performance in the extremely popular Netflix survival drama Squid Game.Squid Game, which follows the story of people competing in a deadly $40-million survival game, became Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans in less than four weeks after debuting in 2021.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

squid game, o yeong-su, sex scandal, south korea, why is squid game actor accused of sexual misconduct, sexual misconduct squid game, harassment in south korea,