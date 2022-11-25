International
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/eight-kurdish-militants-killed-in-turkish-airstrikes-on-al-hol-camp-in-syria-1104667790.html
Eight Kurdish Militants Killed in Turkish Airstrikes on Al-Hol Camp in Syria
Eight Kurdish Militants Killed in Turkish Airstrikes on Al-Hol Camp in Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) formations were killed in Turkish air strikes on the al-Hol camp in the Al Hasakah... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-25T00:50+0000
2022-11-25T00:50+0000
turkey
syrian democratic forces (sdf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082921077_0:296:3103:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_04468793f2cd85005f762b6ff43ba377.jpg
On Wednesday, Kurdish agency ANHA reported that the Turkish air force attacked a prison guard camp on the territory of al-Hol, and several militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) managed to escape.On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.The al-Hol camp is mainly controlled by Kurdish militia. According to the United Nations, more than 55,000 members of IS militants’ families, primarily women and children, live in the camp.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082921077_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_656430e47fd22b0fd725814e0da13070.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, syrian democratic forces (sdf)
turkey, syrian democratic forces (sdf)

Eight Kurdish Militants Killed in Turkish Airstrikes on Al-Hol Camp in Syria

00:50 GMT 25.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / DELIL SOULEIMANA member of Kurdish security watches preparations as another group of Syrian families is released from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh governorate, on May 11, 2021
A member of Kurdish security watches preparations as another group of Syrian families is released from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh governorate, on May 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) formations were killed in Turkish air strikes on the al-Hol camp in the Al Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, the SDF said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Kurdish agency ANHA reported that the Turkish air force attacked a prison guard camp on the territory of al-Hol, and several militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) managed to escape.
"On November 23, the Turkish occupation State launched an attack with warplanes and UAVs, targeting the security forces of the al-Hol camp and 'Jerkin' prison in Qamishlo, which holds the ISIS terrorist detainees and families, resulting in eight of our fighters martyred while on duty," the SDF said in a statement.
On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq.
The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.
The al-Hol camp is mainly controlled by Kurdish militia. According to the United Nations, more than 55,000 members of IS militants’ families, primarily women and children, live in the camp.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала