Court Bans Use of Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Features Without Permission

Amitabh Bachchan is the host of the popular Indian television game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (“Who Wants to be a Millionaire”). 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has filed a lawsuit with the Delhi High Court to prohibit the use of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes without his permission.The veteran star, who has millions of fans in across the world, knocked on the door of the court after several incidents of online fraud and lottery scams were reported where the actor's photo and voice were being misused. Justice Navin Chawla on Friday passed an interim order restraining persons at large from infringing on Bachchan's personality and publicity rights. Bachchan, represented by eminent lawyer Harish Salve, has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors, and various other businesses.The matter will be heard in March next year.

