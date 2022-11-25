https://sputniknews.com/20221125/court-bans-use-of-bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchans-features-without-permission-1104692318.html
Court Bans Use of Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Features Without Permission
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has filed a lawsuit with the Delhi High Court to prohibit the use of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes without his permission.The veteran star, who has millions of fans in across the world, knocked on the door of the court after several incidents of online fraud and lottery scams were reported where the actor's photo and voice were being misused. Justice Navin Chawla on Friday passed an interim order restraining persons at large from infringing on Bachchan's personality and publicity rights. Bachchan, represented by eminent lawyer Harish Salve, has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors, and various other businesses.The matter will be heard in March next year.
The justice also noted that various individuals and entities have been using the actor's status without his permission to promote their own businesses.
"The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring his disrepute. In view of the above, an ex parte ad interim order is passed," Justice Chawla stated.
