China Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: Health Authority
The country saw a record 31,656 new cases on Thursday and, prior to that, in mid-April when the daily increase in new infections exceeded 29,400.The vast majority of those infected are asymptomatic carriers, namely 29,840 people, while another 3,103 have infection symptoms.The largest clusters of cases were detected in the southern province of Guangdong and northern Hebei, as well as in the municipalities of Beijing and Chongqing.Since the beginning of the pandemic, some 300,619 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in mainland China, and 5,232 people have died from the virus.On Thursday, a number of major Chinese cities tightened coronavirus-related restrictions amid a new hike in the incidence of the disease.Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has adhered to a zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy which requires strict control measures and the enforcement of lockdowns in districts and cities with even a relatively low incidence of the disease.The epidemiological situation in China has been worsening in recent months due to numerous local outbreaks of COVID-19, prompting a number of cities to go into lockdowns and force people to undergo PCR testing daily.
07:30 GMT 25.11.2022
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPeople wearing face masks stand in line for COVID-19 tests at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities.
