Cameroonian Footballer Wears Boots With Russian Flag at World Cup

13:25 GMT 25.11.2022 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 25.11.2022)
Russia may be missing from the World Cup in Qatar, but Gael Ondua, a Cameroonian midfielder with dual Russian citizenship, made sure the country's flag was present.
Gael Ondua, a Cameroonian national football team player and Russian citizen, entered the World Cup field with both the Russian and Cameroonian flags on his boots.
Ondua is Russia's only representative at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, stepping in as a substitute
in the second half of his national team's game.
The player has stated numerous times that Russia is his second home, because he has lived in the Russian Federation since he was nine years old and is a citizen of the country.
"None of the organizers paid attention to the Russian flag on my boots. It can't be taken away from me. Because I feel like both a Cameroonian and a Russian," he explained to Sputnik.
The football player began
his career in the youth team of the Moscow team Lokomotiv. He has also played for the Russian capital's CSKA, Lugansk’s Zarya, and Makhachkala’s Anji.
The World Cup is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The opening ceremony took place last week at the El-Bayt stadium in Al-Khaur.
According to the results of the European qualifying competitions for the 2022 World Cup, the Russian team finished second and had to compete
in the playoffs for the right to compete in the championship.
However, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian teams and clubs from their competitions in February due to Moscow's special operation to protect Donbass.