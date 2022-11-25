https://sputniknews.com/20221125/bolivias-miss-universe-contender-criticized-for-racist-remarks-on-rival-contestants-1104678478.html

Bolivia's Miss Universe Contender Criticized for 'Racist' Remarks on Rival Contestants

Remarks that Bolivia's Miss Universe contender Maria Fernanda Pavisic made in a video have infuriated the public and officials of a Bolivian city. 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

Miss Bolivia Maria Fernanda Pavisic, who will take part in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, has been accused of making offensive remarks about her rivals after she posted a video on social media last week.In the video, Pavisic referred to Miss Argentina as "Miss Potosí" (Potosí is a city in southern Bolivia) and claimed that Miss Venezuela and Miss Peru look like "transsexuals."She described Miss Paraguay, Miss Brazil, and Miss El Salvador as "old ladies" and claimed that the beauty queens representing Ecuador, Aruba, and Curaçao all belong in the "thanks for participating" category.After the video went viral, she posted a different clip in which she apologized to the contestants and said that her original remarks were part of a "social experiment" meant to show that social media users tend to share more negative content than positive.Pavisic said it was not her intention to "involve derogatory comments (there are no insults) to try to cause as little damage as possible to the candidates, and again I apologize because I am not the one to judge them, 'make fun' or make them have a hard time (as no one should do)."Despite her apology, Potosi's authorities considered it insufficient, with the mayor's office filing a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General, accusing Pavisic of discrimination and racism.Roxana Graz, head of the Potosi Civic Committee, called on Promociones Gloria, which is responsible for the Miss Universe franchise in Bolivia, to strip Pavisic of her Miss Bolivia title.

