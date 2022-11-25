https://sputniknews.com/20221125/body-parts-found-in-suitcase-in-indias-haryana-1104671711.html

Body Parts Found in Suitcase in India's Haryana

In a grisly string of events, several cases of women who have been murdered and then chopped up have dominated the headlines in India's media lately. However... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

A suitcase with human body parts inside it has been found in the Surajkund forest part of India's Haryana state.At around 14:00 IST (8:30 GMT) on Thursday, the control room at the local police force received a call about an abandoned suitcase and the team rushed to the spot, the police told Indian media on Friday.They found out that the murder was "committed elsewhere", and the criminal(s) deliberately transported the body remains to conceal the identity of the victim. What's more, the body looked "very old", police said, and the authorities cannot yet confirm whether it was a man or a woman.The Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the spot to record the evidence and they sent the body to the BK hospital for an autopsy.Police are now scanning CCTV footage from neighboring cameras for clues about who might have left the suitcase.

