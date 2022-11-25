International
In a grisly string of events, several cases of women who have been murdered and then chopped up have dominated the headlines in India's media lately. However...
A suitcase with human body parts inside it has been found in the Surajkund forest part of India's Haryana state.At around 14:00 IST (8:30 GMT) on Thursday, the control room at the local police force received a call about an abandoned suitcase and the team rushed to the spot, the police told Indian media on Friday.They found out that the murder was "committed elsewhere", and the criminal(s) deliberately transported the body remains to conceal the identity of the victim. What's more, the body looked "very old", police said, and the authorities cannot yet confirm whether it was a man or a woman.The Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the spot to record the evidence and they sent the body to the BK hospital for an autopsy.Police are now scanning CCTV footage from neighboring cameras for clues about who might have left the suitcase.
haryana
Body Parts Found in Suitcase in India's Haryana

10:54 GMT 25.11.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
In a grisly string of events, several cases of women who have been murdered and then chopped up have dominated the headlines in India's media lately. However, despite the similarities, it appears that the gruesome events are not connected.
A suitcase with human body parts inside it has been found in the Surajkund forest part of India's Haryana state.
At around 14:00 IST (8:30 GMT) on Thursday, the control room at the local police force received a call about an abandoned suitcase and the team rushed to the spot, the police told Indian media on Friday.

"A body was found locked in a suitcase on the left side of the road leading to Pali Village from MVN block under Surajkund police station area," the police said.

They found out that the murder was "committed elsewhere", and the criminal(s) deliberately transported the body remains to conceal the identity of the victim. What's more, the body looked "very old", police said, and the authorities cannot yet confirm whether it was a man or a woman.
An Indian police officer prepares to close one of the gates at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 11, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2022
India
Shraddha Walkar Murder: Boyfriend Previously Threatened to Chop Her Up
23 November, 10:41 GMT
The Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the spot to record the evidence and they sent the body to the BK hospital for an autopsy.
Police are now scanning CCTV footage from neighboring cameras for clues about who might have left the suitcase.
