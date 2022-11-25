Arms Flow From Eastern Europe to Kiev Gives US Plausible Deniability, Risks Blowback: Ex-CIA Officer
Arms makers in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been making a killing churning out small arms, artillery munitions and other equipment for Ukraine, new data has found. It’s at least the second time in a decade that NATO’s Eastern European flank has been tasked with pumping out vast quantities of weapons for use in a global hotspot.
Weapons deliveries to Ukraine from Eastern Europe highlight the region’s strategic significance to the Pentagon, provides Washington with plausible deniability on the source of weapons, and shows that the planet is in the grip of a ‘World Hybrid War’, observers have told Sputnik.
According to the data compiled by the Kiel Institute for World Economy, NATO’s Eastern European members account for a significant share of weapons sent to Ukraine, with Poland ranking third overall, behind only the US and the UK, the Czech Republic ranking sixth, and Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, and Lithuania rounding out the top twenty weapons providers.
The deliveries have been good business for the region’s defense companies, with Polish state arms giant Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa reporting a bonanza of orders churning out artillery and mortars, howitzers, small arms, ammo, and bulletproof vests, and announcing plans to ramp up investment in new manufacturing capabilities to €1.75 billion over the next decade, over double its pre-Ukraine crisis expectations.
Czech arms makers have also reported hefty earnings, shipping €2 billion in arms and equipment, 95 percent of based on commercial deliveries, to Ukraine this year, with Prague posting its highest-ever weapons export figures since 1989.
Strong Incentives
“The pressure to supply Ukraine with [weapons] from Eastern Europe reflects the inability of the United States to provide what Ukraine needs,” says Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence analyst and former State Department official.
“There is an irony here,” the observer says. “The United States has been pressuring NATO to ‘standardize’ firearms, ammunition, etc. in hopes of promoting the financial interests of US defense contractors.” But now, as the US and its Western European allies complain that they’re running out of war materiel for their own needs, Eastern Europe’s defense giants have been tasked with ramping up their own production to levels unseen since the end of the Cold War.
The Eastern Europeans didn’t need to be asked to churn out arms to sell to Ukraine, Johnson says. “The worsening [of] economic conditions in Europe is a strong incentive for the European arms manufacturers to step up production. This is not easy, however, given shortages in key supplies, including gas and electricity. That said, the arms manufacturers do not need any coercion from Washington to provide the weapons. It is an economic opportunity for them.”
Dr. Stevan Gajic, a research associate at the Belgrade-based Institute of European Studies, concurs with this assessment, saying that the Ukraine crisis, and its requirement for vast quantities of weapons, constitutes “a gift from the skies” for Eastern Europe’s military-industrial complex. “This is exactly what is happening now since the Eastern European countries have inherited a great military-industrial complex from Warsaw Pact times. Now it’s high time for them to boost the industry and make a lot of profits."
Lt. Col. (ret) Karen Kwiatkowski, a former US DoD analyst-turned Pentagon whistleblower, agrees.
"The US proxy war in Ukraine is the biggest production opportunity, since the fall of the Soviet Union, for East European arms producers, especially the Polish state-owned defense conglomerate PGZ, and the Czech STV Group. When these countries were under Soviet control, arms manufacturing was a major employer -- but these factories and lines were not globally competitive, and subsequently lost market share. With Ukraine next door, and stockpiles in Europe and the US beginning to be depleted of a variety of battlefields weapons and supplies, these companies (already modernized and integrated with NATO as EU and NATO members) are in a position to both produce and upgrade capacity. Most are ensuring that they produce both NATO compatible arms, as well as Eastern compatible arms-- to fully ensure they grow market shares on both sides in a possibly long term Eastern European conflict," Kwiatkowski says.
"If a country in is the EU and in NATO, nothing they do in the military and economic realm is truly secret, or independent. If a member country moves in a direction not approved by the EU and NATO, it is in the news, with tension and conflict generally reported in the mainstream media...Because we have heard silence in the western media on this matter, we may safely assume that the outside investors, advocates and perceived beneficiaries are indeed the NATO big spenders, specifically the US," the observer believes.
Echoes of Syria
The Ukraine conflict isn’t the first time in recent years that NATO’s Eastern European flank has been implicated in shipping arms to a global hot spot sparked by Washington’s policies. In the mid-2010s, at the height of the foreign-backed attempt to topple the Syrian government, arms flooded into the country from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and the Balkan countries, with a 2016 study by the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project calculating these deliveries to be worth over 1.2 billion euros. The weapons were reportedly delivered to countries in the region, and then smuggled into Syria, finding their way into the hands of rebels, foreign mercenaries and jihadist extremists.
13 December 2016, 12:42 GMT
Subsequent investigations uncovered these activities to have been coordinated by US intelligence, with the CIA running Operation Timber Sycamore, a classified weapons and training program. The program, coordinated with then-Vice President Biden’s assistance, was closed down in 2017.
“America was supporting the so-called rebels, basically Islamist extremists…from the beginning of the war,” Gajic recalls. In that regard, the observer says, it shouldn’t be surprising that Eastern European countries once again find themselves in use by Washington in the pursuit of US interests, this time in Ukraine.
“We are either in the Third World War or in the First World Hybrid War. And of course, in a war of these dimensions there are several fronts. So the Middle East is one of them. And the Syrian War never ended. Yes, it has been a war of much lower intensity in the last couple of years. Nevertheless, it is still going on,” Gajic says.
Plausible Deniability
The strategy of deploying Eastern European-sourced weapons in conflict zones provides the US with a sense of plausible deniability, Gajic notes, as “because the third party is providing weapons,” the US “can always say that they had nothing to do with a specific conflict or specific escalation of conflict.”
That can be important, Larry Johnson argues, particularly if it turns out that the weapons which have been delivered end up in the hands of terrorist or criminal groups, as they have had a habit of doing.
“In the past, the Pentagon and the CIA used arms manufactures in Poland and the Czech and Slovak Republics as a source of weapons for rebels/insurgents/terrorists supported by the US. Primarily because the Soviet-era rifles were reliable and held up in difficult environments. The biggest risk is that the lack of controls over the delivery of weapons makes it highly likely that groups opposed to the West will obtain them and use them. A perverse form of blowback,” Johnson says.
Ultimately, Dr. Gajic fears that just as weapons destined for Syria wound up in the hands of terrorists who used them in a campaign of terror in Europe, such as the infamous November 2015 terror attacks in Paris, in time it will very likely emerge that weapons sent to Ukraine end up in the hands of criminals.
Moscow has spent months warning the US and its allies over the dangerous implications of sending tens of billions of dollars’ worth of arms to Kiev, including the danger of these arms falling into the hands of arms dealers and criminal groups.
Last month, Finnish officials reported that weapons destined for Ukraine were found in the hands of motorcycle gangs and other criminals across Northern Europe and the Netherlands. Before that, Interpol chief Juergen Stock warned that the “high availability” of arms in Ukraine would most certainly “result in the proliferation in illicit arms in the post-conflict phase.”