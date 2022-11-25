https://sputniknews.com/20221125/alien-hand-with-long-bony-fingers-found-by-brazilian-couple-on-beach-1104670648.html

'Alien Hand' With Long Bony Fingers Found by Brazilian Couple on Beach

While a marine biologist has suggested that the skeletal hand likely belonged to a sea mammal - a dolphin, a porpoise or a whale, social media users are... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

Leticia Gomes Santiago and her boyfriend Devanir Souza were taking a walk on the beach in Ilha Comprida, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on November 20 when they made an unusual discovery - a spooky skeletal hand.The couple filmed the hand with long boney fingers next to Leticia's flip-flop to show the size of the find.The images have been analyzed by marine biologist Eric Comin, who said the hand probably belonged to a cetacean, an aquatic mammal that includes whales or dolphins, and according to the decomposition, the animal died about 18 months ago.His deductions were made at first glance, noting that more testing would be needed to pinpoint exactly which sea creature the mysterious discovery belonged to - although he is convinced it was likely a dolphin.

