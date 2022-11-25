International
After Flip-Flops, Elon Musk Confirms Twitter's Blue Service Relaunch
Earlier this month, Elon Musk-owned Twitter was forced to pause its verification process following a surge in fake accounts on the platform.
Days after suspending Twitter's subscription-based verification service, Elon Musk has made a U-turn, confirming via a tweet that the social media giant will be "tentatively launching verified on Friday next week".Unlike in the past, the influential messaging app will now use different colored checks for different entities: while gold will be used to verify companies and organizations, the grey check will be for the government and related bodies, and the blue tick will be for individuals, including celebs.Earlier, the San Francisco-based company used to verify users with a blue badge.Musk's statement came within three days of his earlier announcement in which he had deferred the relaunch of "Twitter Blue" because the company was still working on a full-proof system to stop imposters from sending the microblogging website into chaos.The multi-billionaire began charging $8 for Twitter's much sought-after blue badge only a week after acquiring the social media behemoth for $44 billion in late October. But as soon as the service was introduced, imposters took over the platform and even went on to create fake handles for defense majors like Lockheed Martin.Following the chaos, Musk said that Twitter was holding off the service until it could stop impersonation on the platform.
11:36 GMT 25.11.2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
© FREDERIC J. BROWN
Earlier this month, Elon Musk-owned Twitter was forced to pause its verification process following a surge in fake accounts on the platform.
Days after suspending Twitter's subscription-based verification service, Elon Musk has made a U-turn, confirming via a tweet that the social media giant will be "tentatively launching verified on Friday next week".

Unlike in the past, the influential messaging app will now use different colored checks for different entities: while gold will be used to verify companies and organizations, the grey check will be for the government and related bodies, and the blue tick will be for individuals, including celebs.
Earlier, the San Francisco-based company used to verify users with a blue badge.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary," Musk added.

Musk's statement came within three days of his earlier announcement in which he had deferred the relaunch of "Twitter Blue" because the company was still working on a full-proof system to stop imposters from sending the microblogging website into chaos.
The multi-billionaire began charging $8 for Twitter's much sought-after blue badge only a week after acquiring the social media behemoth for $44 billion in late October. But as soon as the service was introduced, imposters took over the platform and even went on to create fake handles for defense majors like Lockheed Martin.
Following the chaos, Musk said that Twitter was holding off the service until it could stop impersonation on the platform.
"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," Musk tweeted at the time.
