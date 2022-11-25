https://sputniknews.com/20221125/african-union-extends-atmis-troops-presence-in-somalia-in-wake-of-resurgence-of-al-shabaab-attacks-1104677854.html

African Union Extends ATMIS Troops Presence in Somalia in Wake of Resurgence of Al-Shabaab Attacks

African Union Extends ATMIS Troops Presence in Somalia in Wake of Resurgence of Al-Shabaab Attacks

This article is about the the extension of the operational timelines of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in response to a request from the Federal Government of Somalia to delay the withdrawal of the military forces in support of the nation’s counter-terrorism efforts.

The African Union Peace and Security Council has announced the extension of the operational timelines of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in response to a request from the federal government of Somalia to delay the withdrawal of the military forces in support of the nation’s counter-terrorism efforts.The decision to keep members of the ATMIS military forces for longer comes after a recent resurgence of terrorist attacks by al-Shabaab*, a terrorist group linked to al-Qaeda*. Starting next month, the AU was planning to withdraw 2,000 ATMIS forces by the end of this year, and complete the withdrawing process of all ATMIS troops by the end of 2024.Following the decision, the first phase of the pull-out of ATMIS forces will take place in June 2023, while the AU commitment to the gradual withdrawal of all ATMIS troops by the deadline of December 31, 2024 is not going to be changed.In February, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) was reconfigured as ATMIS in the wake of a resolution by the United Nations calling for assistance in rebuilding Somalia’s security forces to battle terrorism. Later on, ATMIS’ role shifted from purely a combat force by adding a civilian technocrat sector with a mandate to assist the East African country’s reconstruction efforts.Earlier this month, al-Shabaab was accused of carrying out a suicide bombing attack that killed at least 15 people at a military base in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. The attack came days after two car bomb attacks in the capital on October 30. The suicide bombing, claimed by the terrorist group, left over 100 people dead and more than 300 others injured.Terrorist attacks by the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab group, which has managed to take control some parts of Somalia, usually target the country’s capital. In 2017, the extremist group targeted the same spot that was attacked last month in a truck bombing, resulting in the death of over 500 people.*Terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states

